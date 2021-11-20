2139 7th Lane, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21252319)

You are going to fall in love with this absolutely impeccable vintage charmer near Boulder Bay in Big Bear Lake! Light and bright, ultra clean with evident pride of ownership throughout, this classic is going to knock your socks right off! Step back in time and soak up the vibe with the native rock fireplace, period-specific wood accents, windows, flooring, etc… with modern amenities like a new electric meter and on-demand hot water. All nestled in the pines on a huge level lot that is close to 1/3 of an acre. There is plenty of storage and even a heated chicken coop. Boasting plenty of space for all of your toys, this gorgeous property is being offered tastefully furnished and decorated. If you are looking for that quintessential Big Bear cabin with all the ambiance & feel of a true mountain home, this is the one. Come and see this unique opportunity today!

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO