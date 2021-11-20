2139 7th Lane, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21252319)

Amazing location, walk right to Snow Summit for skiing and snowboarding! This roomy rustic cabin is ideally located close to all Big Bear activities yet offers a private getaway for big families and gatherings with friends. Enjoy the huge tranquil fenced-in backyard with 8 person spa, horseshoes, BBQ, and putting green. This Bearville Cabin features a separate game room with arcade console with 600+ video games, air hockey, bubble hockey, and 65" TV. Property comes furnished! Buyers will appreciate this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in close proximity to Snow Summit and Bear Mountain shuttle. Perfect as a family home, a second home or as an opportunity for an investor to purchase and collect rental income! Conveniently located only minutes to Biking, the Lake, and Village Shops. The large jacuzzi, new BBQ grill and new patio furniture are perfect for entertaining. When you aren't out biking, hiking or exploring, come back home and relax in your private back yard or take advantage of the spacious amenities this beautiful property features. This is the perfect opportunity to experience all that Big Bear has to offer!
Comments / 0