Big Bear, CA

2139 7th Lane, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21252319)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming Light and Bright cabin on Large fully fenced lot. Excellent opportunity for an affordable ready to go home. Title shows 2 bedroom 1 bath home has one large bedroom and additional separate possibly non permitted guest room in back. Adorable and affordable. SCHOOLS. School District Bear Valley...

39200 N Bay Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21254333)

You are going to fall in love with this absolutely impeccable vintage charmer near Boulder Bay in Big Bear Lake! Light and bright, ultra clean with evident pride of ownership throughout, this classic is going to knock your socks right off! Step back in time and soak up the vibe with the native rock fireplace, period-specific wood accents, windows, flooring, etc… with modern amenities like a new electric meter and on-demand hot water. All nestled in the pines on a huge level lot that is close to 1/3 of an acre. There is plenty of storage and even a heated chicken coop. Boasting plenty of space for all of your toys, this gorgeous property is being offered tastefully furnished and decorated. If you are looking for that quintessential Big Bear cabin with all the ambiance & feel of a true mountain home, this is the one. Come and see this unique opportunity today!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
1253 Panorama Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # PW21252697)

This Beautiful Big Bear Cabin has many upgrades such as Tankless water heaters, newer heating and AC, Roof is approximately 7 year old, bathrooms remodeled a few years ago. Beautiful kitchen with Granite counter tops, opens to living room with Rock fireplace and wood ceilings. Trex decking surrounds the home and the property is fenced in the backyard. The home will be sold furnished. Located close to ski resort, Lake and many local eateries.
BIG BEAR, CA
43096 Bear Creek Court, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # SR21252225)

Wow! Remodeled Bear Meadows townhome style condo in Moonridge in Big Bear Lake!! Walking distance to Bear Mountain Ski Resort! Community is located right on the golf course. The 1,450sf floorplan features 2BR/2.5BA and a big open floorplan great room and kitchen upstairs. Both bedrooms are on the entry level with their en suite bathrooms. Recent upgrades include all new flooring throughout, new heater, new appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, new lighting, new paint. Property is being sold FURNISHED. This is the ultimate mountain getaway for owners, and an EPIC vacation rental for owners and investors!! Don't miss this opportunity for your mountain dream home!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
439 Wren Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # PW21252433)

Brand new single story log style construction in Eagle Point with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths ~ Quality construction with mountain charm ~ Open floor plan with vaulted knotty pine ceilings ~ Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (fridge, range, dishwasher, and microwave) ~ Master suite with dual sinks ~ Washer/dryer hookups in hallway ~ Tile that looks like wood in all traffic areas ~ Carpet in the bedrooms for warmth ~ Lots of space in build up area for storage ~ Attached 1 car garage with tall ceilings ~ Good off-street parking ~ Minues to ski slopes, lake, shopping, park and restaurants ~ Tankless water heater ~ Fire sprinklers ~ Home will be equipped with solar panels (owned not leased) ~ Get away from the hustle and bustle ~ Estimated completion date 1/1/2022__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
900 E Mountain View Boulevard, BIG BEAR CITY, CA 92314 (MLS # 21106847)

CHARMING CHALET IN THE PINES LOCATED IN QUIET AREA OF BIG BEAR CITY. Corner lot will allow dual access of Teal Drive and Mountain View, fenced yard, level and nicely treed 5000 sq ft lot. Two bedrooms upstairs, laundry area for stacked washer/dryer units, full bath, front deck. Tankless hot water heater, franklin fireplace, ceramic tiled kitchen floor.
BIG BEAR, CA
676 Imperial Avenue, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32108459)

This Classic Cabin sits in the Quite Upper Sugarloaf Neighborhood of Big Bear. Close to all Big Bear has to offer. Nice setting with lots of extra outdoor space due to the Triple Lot 75'x100'. Electrical Panel has an RV Hook Up. Title shows 1-Bed 1-Bath. however there are 3-bedrooms. Nice Built-in Wood Burning Fireplace, New Flooring, Knotty Pine accents through-out, Big Windows, outdoor deck space.
SUGARLOAF, CA
43230 Sand Canyon Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219070415DA)

INTERIOR Bedroom on Main Level, Partially Furnished.
BIG BEAR, CA
766 Spruce Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 219070351PS)

Charming 2 BR, 1 BA two story Victorian home on 1.5 lots... Bonus finished loft area over the kitchen. Charming home with nice features. Washer and Dryer Area. Less then 1/2 mike from national forest. Great full time rental history. Year Built 1990 Community Sugarloaf. Additional Details. AIR None. APPLIANCES...
1011 W Fairway Boulevard, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219070348PS)

4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Big Bear City. Watch the airplanes land and takeoff from your rear deck. Upgrades throughout. Recently painted interior. Located near convention center, airport and popular sledding area. Year Built 1988 Community Big Bear City. County San Bernardino. Additional Details. AIR None. APPLIANCES Disposal,...
BIG BEAR, CA
571 Cienega Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # LG21243698)

Custom single-level lakefront home on Metcalf Bay boat dock included. Gourmet kitchen with center island & skylight. Master bedroom with fireplace, spa tub & skylight. Open great room with fireplace, custom mantel, vaulted wood ceilings & large windows to capture the Lakeview. Furnishings included as shown. central air condition/central air furnace 5 yrs new. Large deck for entertaining.
BIG BEAR, CA
572 Ponderosa Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 21103485)

Amazing location, walk right to Snow Summit for skiing and snowboarding! This roomy rustic cabin is ideally located close to all Big Bear activities yet offers a private getaway for big families and gatherings with friends. Enjoy the huge tranquil fenced-in backyard with 8 person spa, horseshoes, BBQ, and putting green. This Bearville Cabin features a separate game room with arcade console with 600+ video games, air hockey, bubble hockey, and 65" TV. Property comes furnished! Buyers will appreciate this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in close proximity to Snow Summit and Bear Mountain shuttle. Perfect as a family home, a second home or as an opportunity for an investor to purchase and collect rental income! Conveniently located only minutes to Biking, the Lake, and Village Shops. The large jacuzzi, new BBQ grill and new patio furniture are perfect for entertaining. When you aren't out biking, hiking or exploring, come back home and relax in your private back yard or take advantage of the spacious amenities this beautiful property features. This is the perfect opportunity to experience all that Big Bear has to offer!
BIG BEAR, CA
~ ~ ~ Happy Thanksgiving ~ ~ ~

Established in 1976, Tyler Wood Group has helped over 5000 families buy and sell homes in Big Bear California. We know this town. We know the properties. We know what it means to provide great service.
BIG BEAR, CA
New-Home Sales Continue Upward Momentum as Buyer Demand Remains Strong

Sales of new single‐family houses increased 0.4% in October 2021, posting a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 745,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 23.1% below the October 2020 estimate of 969,000. Market breakdown:. New-Home Sales: 745,000. For-Sale Inventory: 389,000.
BUSINESS

