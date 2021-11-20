Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60619

*SUBLEASE through 4/30 with option to renew* Come view this stunning 2 bed/2 bath unit with tall ceilings and condo quality finishes throughout. This bright unit boasts an updated spacious kitchen, 2 full baths, central air, and laundry in unit, making it an absolute must see. Additionally the bedrooms are very spacious with deep closets and the unit has a balcony - grills okay! Designated rooftop seating exclusively for this unit! Situated minutes away from the Loop, West loop, and River North and public transportation. Heater garage parking available for additional fee. Photos do not do it justice - come see it!

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO