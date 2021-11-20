ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60619

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious one bedroom unit with a huge living room and large bedroom. Easy access to public transportation, schools and...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Located in Prime Pilsen Heart of Italy are, This Brand NEW Rehab 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Condo Quality Unit, has 9FT Ceilings & Modern Lighting Throughout. The Kitchen has Large Quartz Counters, High End Stainless Steel Appliances & Elegant Shaker Style Kitchen Cabinetry. There is Oak Flooring Throughout. Washer/ Dryer in unit. Parking Pad in Rear Included in Rent! Steps to Public Transportation. In 2018, Forbes Listed Pilsen as One of "The Twelve Coolest Neighborhoods In The World."
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60605

Dearborn Park II, high desirable well maintained Tri- Level Townhouse with 3 bedroom/3 full bath, 2 parking spaces (an outdoor space, and a garage parking), fireplace, hardwood floors. First floor features: an office/workout area, can be converted to third bedroom, beautiful garden off the 3rd bedroom, first bathroom with shower. Second floor features: kitchen with island for entertaining, backsplash tiles, a spacious outdoor balcony off the kitchen, laundry, off the kitchen opens to a large living/dining area with a granite fireplace. Third floor features: 2nd bedroom, 2nd full bathtub and primary suite bedroom provide great separate spaces, nice rooftop deck. Easy access to Train, Park, Lake, Museum, Grocery, Shopping, top rated South Loop Elementary School.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Norwood Park, IL 60631

GREAT PRICE,super location on a quiet cul-de-sac!Spacious and sunny 2bd/1ba apt in a well maintained building.Newer appliances,refinished hardwood floor through-out.Heat,gas,water ,storage and 1 parking space included!!!Laundry room at the premises.Walk to Blue line and Metra.NO barbecue allowed!Credit and background check required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-East Garfield Park, IL 60624

Spacious three bedroom two bath condo unit features an open floor plan, updated kitchen and generous bedrooms sizes with en suite. Central air and in unit laundry hookup. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60651

Available December 1 or sooner is this Classic Vintage 3 Bedroom, Freshly Painted Apartment in Humboldt Park! A Minute Walk From the Park, This Unit Features Hardwood Floors Throughout; Large Living Area Perfect for Dining, Extra Living and/or Office Space; Soaking Tub and Stand-Up Shower; Private Deck off Kitchen; Central A/C and Heat; Bright Natural & Artificial Light Fills the Home; Coin Shared Laundry in Basement and Large Common Outdoor Patio for Entertaining. Pets Determined on a Case by Case Basis. Street Parking Only. No Dishwasher. 3rd Bedroom Does not Have a Closet. One Month Security Deposit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-North Center, IL 60613

Lovely one bed plus sunroom in North Center! This apartment boasts a separate dining and living rooms. There's a big back yard that is fully fenced in for your furry friends. And also additional garage parking is available. Come check out this central air conditioning and gas forced-air heat building. This apartment is sure to be off market soon!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-West Pullman, IL 60628

Remodeled one bedroom apartment with spacious living room is waiting for you! Includes a nice-sized bedroom with hardwood floors plus lots of living space for your ideas! Space for one, possibly two cars in rear - included in price! Coin-op laundry onsite. Building is along bus route and close to Metra station. Owner is looking for strong credit, solid work history, verifiable income of 3x rent per month, no evictions. $40 application fee per person age 18+. Call today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1841 W Touhy Avenue #1

Gorgeous 2-flat Greystone in Rogers Park! Dogs, cats and more pet types welcome! This is a 1st floor unit and the Landlord will pay for heating, water, snow removal and garbage bill! Tenant only responsible for electricity and cooking gas. 3 blocks to the Metra! Short walk to Howard Transit Hub! Long-term leases available up to 3 years with no rent increase guarantee!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

11214 S Langley Avenue #2

Two Bedroom Unit available in the Historic Pullman District. Storage Unit and laundry available, in common area. Plenty of shopping nearby and not far from the interstate. No Pets, No Smoking.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
bhhschicago.com

600 S York Street #1E

Best Rental in Town. Close to downtown and highways. New appliances includes refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher and microwave, Freshly painted The rent includes Heat, Water, Gas, Parking 3 spaces on 2 spots, Common Insurance, Exterior maintenance, Lawn Care, Scavenger, Snow removal.
HOUSE RENT
bhhschicago.com

412 James Court #D

Vacant unit, full of natural daylight, ready for tenant to move in. Features private garage with wide length for storage, additional space on the driveway for one car, in-unit washer and dryer, central heating and cooling, walk in closet, separate dining room, balcony, and more.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

951 W Huron Street #401

*SUBLEASE through 4/30 with option to renew* Come view this stunning 2 bed/2 bath unit with tall ceilings and condo quality finishes throughout. This bright unit boasts an updated spacious kitchen, 2 full baths, central air, and laundry in unit, making it an absolute must see. Additionally the bedrooms are very spacious with deep closets and the unit has a balcony - grills okay! Designated rooftop seating exclusively for this unit! Situated minutes away from the Loop, West loop, and River North and public transportation. Heater garage parking available for additional fee. Photos do not do it justice - come see it!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3751 N Halsted Street #216

Huge Studio in Amazing Location Featuring: * Central Air Conditioning and Heating * Tub/Shower * Wood Burning Fireplace * Intercom * Dishwasher * NO Security Deposit Required * $450 move-in fee * Pets Negotiable Up to 25 Lbs - fee may apply * Almost 1000 sq. ft of wide open loft style studio space in Lakeview/Wrigleyville. * Great location, just steps to the lakefront, CTA, Halsted, shopping and night life.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

420 W Aldine Avenue #530

Extra large bright STUDIO unit in a mid-Rise elevator building located in the heart of vibrant & trendy East Lakeview. Beautiful updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has a nice eat-in area. Lots of closet space for storage. Just steps from the from the lakefront, restaurants and night life. Heat and gas are included. Parking is available on site for an extra fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1730 W Le Moyne Street #1

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a great location! Whether you need to be close to the expressway or the Blue Line, this is your unit. Walking distance to all the restaurants and shops that Wicker Park has to offer. This unit has hardwood floors, laundry in unit, open floor plan, a huge front porch to enjoy during the summer as well as an enclosed back porch. Rent includes electric.
REAL ESTATE
Republic Monitor

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Check This December, Will It Hit Your Bank Account

The nearly $1 trillion in federal aid that was distributed to millions of families through three stimulus checks helped a lot of people. However, there is no guarantee that the federal government will hand out a fourth stimulus payment. Some States Own Funds. COVID-19 Delta variants are spreading across the...
INCOME TAX
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
ECONOMY
chicagocrusader.com

The Chicago Department of Housing announces over $100 Million in new housing assistance

On November 22, the Chicago Department of Housing (DOH) announced a new application period will open on Monday, December 6, 2021, for its latest round of rental assistance for tenants and landlords financially impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This second Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) application round, which will close at 11:59 PM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, includes $102 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and will offer up to 18 months of rental assistance and utility payment assistance for impacted renters. To date, the City of Chicago has provided over $110 million in direct financial assistance and legal services to impacted Chicagoans since the onset of the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy