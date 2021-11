Freshman Ryan Nembhard scored 22 points with five rebounds and five assists to lead four players in double figures and Creighton defeated Nebraska 77-69 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Teammate Ryan Hawkins added a double-double of 15 points, 10 boards, five assists, and two blocked shots to the victory. Bench players Kobe Webster scored 20 points and C.J. Wilcher added 15 to lead the Huskers. Trey McGowens suffered a foot injury in the first half and played only ten minutes. The Bluejays had a 68-61 lead with just under four minutes to play before Hawkins hit a pair of three-pointers to increase the lead to 74-62 with 1:29 remaining.

