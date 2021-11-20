1730 W Le Moyne Street #1

Convenience is at your doorstep with this move-in ready 1 bed + den, 1.5 bath condo in the heart of downtown Palatine - steps away from the Metra, Reimer Reservoir Park, restaurants, farmers market and shopping. Step into an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with hardwood floors. Sliding doors lead out to a balcony; perfect for grilling, container gardening or simply enjoying some fresh air. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets, a new garbage disposal and new kitchen faucet. Rest and relax in a spacious master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, new carpeting, new ceiling fan and two closets. The den features custom wood built-ins and can be used as a home office or walk-in closet. A half bathroom and in-unit washer and dryer complete the space. 1 parking space and 1 storage space in the heated garage. Western exposure for beautiful sunsets.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO