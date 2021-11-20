ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1730 W Le Moyne Street #1

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a great location! Whether you need to be close to...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

2931 W TOUHY Avenue #2

Brand new rehab, on the 2nd floor, with 3 huge bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms. Gleaming re-finished Hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large eat-in dining area. In-unit washer/dryer. One parking space included.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

868 Bristol Drive

Rarely available townhouse in the Lochshire of Barrington subdivision steps away from downtown and close to train! Open floor plan with an updated kitchen and bathroom, in-unit washer/dryer, attached garage plus an assigned parking space. Huge balcony with access from the living room as well as the master bedroom. Beautiful views of Bakers Lake.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

5202 Washington Street #409

Downtown Downers Grove! Walk to the train station, shops, restaurants and bars! Gorgeous one bedroom with oak kitchen cabinets, granite counters, white appliances and table space. The living room is spacious with hardwood plank vinyl flooring and balcony. The updated bath with high end finishes as well! Common area laundry room. Additional storage locker. Minimum credit score 625.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

10071 Frontage Road #E

Beautifully remodeled and freshly painted, this 3 BR 1.1 Bath beauty is walking distance to Old Orchard and public transportation. Newly remodeled kitchen has newer appliances, flooring. Newly remodeled full and half baths w all hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout. This includes a washer & dryer in the newly remodeled full finished basement w an extra storage room or den next to the utility room. Rent includes lawn care, tenant pays for ALL utilities. One assigned parking comes w the unit, this will go fast! CREDIT SCORE OF 700 A MUST! NO PETS, NO SMOKING. EZ to SHOW, immediate occupancy.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Located in Prime Pilsen Heart of Italy are, This Brand NEW Rehab 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Condo Quality Unit, has 9FT Ceilings & Modern Lighting Throughout. The Kitchen has Large Quartz Counters, High End Stainless Steel Appliances & Elegant Shaker Style Kitchen Cabinetry. There is Oak Flooring Throughout. Washer/ Dryer in unit. Parking Pad in Rear Included in Rent! Steps to Public Transportation. In 2018, Forbes Listed Pilsen as One of "The Twelve Coolest Neighborhoods In The World."
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

9432 LAVERGNE Avenue

Jumbo brick bi level with 3 bedroom/2 full baths . Spacious living room. Light and bright that opens to a formal dining room. Large kitchen with eat in area. 3 good size bedrooms on second level. Lower level has a family RM, full bath and second kitchen. Walking distance to School, Weber park golf, restaurants, and Orchard Shopping mall. Easy access I94 highway.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

6443 Clarendon Hills Road #301C

Beautiful end unit in The Lawns of Willowbrook. Large Patio overlooking Courtyard, Tennis court and Pool, One Primary En-Suite, in addition to 2 Bedrooms and Hallway bathroom, total of 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Convenient in-unit laundry. Updated Kitchen with beautiful countertops and matching backsplash and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted and newer flooring throughout. Heated indoor garage space with storage unit. Tenant pays only electricity, Internet and cable.
TENNIS
bhhschicago.com

470 W Mahogany Court #508

Convenience is at your doorstep with this move-in ready 1 bed + den, 1.5 bath condo in the heart of downtown Palatine - steps away from the Metra, Reimer Reservoir Park, restaurants, farmers market and shopping. Step into an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with hardwood floors. Sliding doors lead out to a balcony; perfect for grilling, container gardening or simply enjoying some fresh air. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets, a new garbage disposal and new kitchen faucet. Rest and relax in a spacious master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, new carpeting, new ceiling fan and two closets. The den features custom wood built-ins and can be used as a home office or walk-in closet. A half bathroom and in-unit washer and dryer complete the space. 1 parking space and 1 storage space in the heated garage. Western exposure for beautiful sunsets.
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

500 Catherine Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT, GORGEOUSLY UPDATED 2 STORY-BRICK HOME in South Ottawa! $1,495 a month for 1-year lease OR $1,450 a month for a 2-year lease or a longer term! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great living space, formal dining room, nicely remodeled kitchen, mudroom, full basement, huge front porch. The master suite has a nice size bedroom, barn doors, and a full-size bathroom with heated floors. All appliances are included with the home as well as a full-size washer and dryer. The basement is nice, dry, and toasty with its own heater, could be used for extra living space, also offers a ton of storage. This home has great outdoors! Tenant pays all utilities. Located in a highly sought-after South Ottawa area - the home is right down the street from a playground/park, grocery store, and everything downtown Ottawa has to offer. EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60605

Dearborn Park II, high desirable well maintained Tri- Level Townhouse with 3 bedroom/3 full bath, 2 parking spaces (an outdoor space, and a garage parking), fireplace, hardwood floors. First floor features: an office/workout area, can be converted to third bedroom, beautiful garden off the 3rd bedroom, first bathroom with shower. Second floor features: kitchen with island for entertaining, backsplash tiles, a spacious outdoor balcony off the kitchen, laundry, off the kitchen opens to a large living/dining area with a granite fireplace. Third floor features: 2nd bedroom, 2nd full bathtub and primary suite bedroom provide great separate spaces, nice rooftop deck. Easy access to Train, Park, Lake, Museum, Grocery, Shopping, top rated South Loop Elementary School.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1215 W LUNT Avenue #G

Vintage lovers.......Spacious two-bedroom garden condo apartment in a well-maintained courtyard building! Unit has high ceilings, separate dining area along with new carpet and dining room flooring. The unit has been freshly painted with laundry and bicycle storage in building. Walk to everything! Red Line, Groceries, Starbucks, and the beach.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1541 Millbrook Drive #1541

Newly updated and ready for new tenants! This 1ST FLOOR RANCH townhome is niceley upgraded w/cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring and fresh paint! Open concept living area with a gas fireplace in the living rooom and access to the private patio along with a separate dining area and open kitchen help to make this the perfect layout! A large master suite with with plenty of light/windows, walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub and separate standing shower give you the perfect place to retreat and rechage. A 2nd bedroom with access to the 2nd full bath, large laundry room and 2-car garage round out this perfect ranch! Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Credit & Background Check Required - No Pets - Non Smoking Unit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1415 Gunderson Avenue

Beautifully updated single family home in Berwyn! This 4 bed/2 Bath home features a full/finished basement and 2 car garage. The home sits on a extra wide lot with great outdoor space. Walking distance to nearby schools, transportation, restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Make an appointment today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

420 W Aldine Avenue #530

Extra large bright STUDIO unit in a mid-Rise elevator building located in the heart of vibrant & trendy East Lakeview. Beautiful updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has a nice eat-in area. Lots of closet space for storage. Just steps from the from the lakefront, restaurants and night life. Heat and gas are included. Parking is available on site for an extra fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

625 Schumann Street

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Floor Plan w/ Den/Office/ Possible 3rd Bedroom. Also a Sun Filled Sunroom. All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Tons of Storage and 2 Car Garage. Patio to Enjoy the Views of Nature, Window Treatments, Truly Move-In-Ready. Tenant will have access to Pool, Clubhouse and Exercise Facility. Close to Woodstock Square for Dining and Shopping. All Tenants 18 yrs. and over will need to submit to a Background and Credit Check through My Smart Move , at Tenants expense of $40 per person. Unit is Available Immediately.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

516 N ELIZABETH Street #2S

Gorgeous and lovingly maintained corner city facing 2 bed/2 bath in a boutique elevator building! Just look at the finishes! New Samsung appliance package, floor to ceiling fireplace surround, Walnut master bathroom vanity with gold mirrors, bidet and new tile throughout. Soaking tub! Both bedrooms are spacious and connect to the 25 foot private balcony with exterior access. Best of all included is your private one car garage with additional storage. Excellent location a stones throw to Fulton market, Twisted Spoke, Coal Fire, Starbucks and all that the West Loop/Fulton market has to offer!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

810 SUMMIT CREEK Drive

Attention great tenants! Live in the Summit Creek subdivision now! Bright and cheery end unit, two Master bedroom : upper level and lower level. Bay window in the kitchen. All appliances provided. Oversize attached 2.5 car garage! One minute from 59 and three minutes from I55. Grade School & Shopping Directly Across the Street. Shopping is a stone throw away. You'll love it!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE.

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in gated community! - *** COMING SOON *** TENANT OCCUPIED *** BEAUTIFUL, OPEN, LIGHT AND BRIGHT, gated community. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with spacious rooms, stainless steel appliances, roomy 2446 sq ft, beautiful staircase, tile and carpet in all the right places. Master bedroom has his and her closets, double sinks in the master bath and a separate tub and shower. Located in the beautiful Northgate gated community. COME SEE THIS TODAY BEFORE IT'S RENTED!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

26326 N Walnut Avenue

Charming Historic Home with The Comfort of Modern Living. With Views of Diamond Lake, This Home is Equipped with a Redone Kitchen, Oak Cabinetry, Wood Burning Stove, Hardwood Floors, Oversized Attic with Lots of Storage, Full Basement, Washer/Dryer Included in Home, Complete upstairs addition for Private Owner's Suite with Side Office, Decked Out Bathroom, Heated Floors, Lots Of Storage, and Shopping, Metra Train, and Forest Preserves all Centrally Located. Lake Rights Ride with The Home. Don't Miss Out!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3048 N Ashland Avenue #3R

SPACIOUS 1 bedroom in the heart of LAKEVIEW available August 1st! NICELY REHABBED with CENTRAL AIR and HEAT! HUGE walk in closet! Exposed brick! Hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with extra space for dining. Beautiful vintage charm! Steps away from hot nightlife, dining, and entertainment. Outdoor parking is available, first come first serve.
REAL ESTATE

