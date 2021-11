As House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy wound his way through what would become a more than eight-and-a-half hour jeremiad against Democrats’ Build Back Better Act and the Biden administration in general, House Democrats chose to pass the time by mocking the California congressman.One of them, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, made her thoughts known both on and off the floor.At one point during Mr McCarthy’s stemwinder, the GOP leader suggested that voters did not elect President Joe Biden to be another transformational president in the mould of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, or “another FDR”.Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s voice then rang out in the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO