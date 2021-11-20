ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Chicago-Norwood Park, IL 60631

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT PRICE,super location on a quiet cul-de-sac!Spacious and sunny 2bd/1ba...

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Located in Prime Pilsen Heart of Italy are, This Brand NEW Rehab 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Condo Quality Unit, has 9FT Ceilings & Modern Lighting Throughout. The Kitchen has Large Quartz Counters, High End Stainless Steel Appliances & Elegant Shaker Style Kitchen Cabinetry. There is Oak Flooring Throughout. Washer/ Dryer in unit. Parking Pad in Rear Included in Rent! Steps to Public Transportation. In 2018, Forbes Listed Pilsen as One of "The Twelve Coolest Neighborhoods In The World."
Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60605

Dearborn Park II, high desirable well maintained Tri- Level Townhouse with 3 bedroom/3 full bath, 2 parking spaces (an outdoor space, and a garage parking), fireplace, hardwood floors. First floor features: an office/workout area, can be converted to third bedroom, beautiful garden off the 3rd bedroom, first bathroom with shower. Second floor features: kitchen with island for entertaining, backsplash tiles, a spacious outdoor balcony off the kitchen, laundry, off the kitchen opens to a large living/dining area with a granite fireplace. Third floor features: 2nd bedroom, 2nd full bathtub and primary suite bedroom provide great separate spaces, nice rooftop deck. Easy access to Train, Park, Lake, Museum, Grocery, Shopping, top rated South Loop Elementary School.
Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60619

Spacious one bedroom unit with a huge living room and large bedroom. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
518 W Diversey Parkway #1N

Available ASAP! ONE MONTH FREE ON A 13MONTH LEASE!! For new tenants only. Super spacious 950sqft elevated first floor (i.e. up one flight of stairs) 1bed on Diversey & Pine Grove! Heat, water and cooking gas included. No security deposit or move in fee! Cats ok with no fees. Landlord requires good credit. Newer windows. Hardwood throughout. Laundry in same tier, so you don't have to go outside to access! 1.25 to wash and 1.00 to dry. Easy to show!!
307 NORWOOD DR, Danville, VA 24540

Lots of potential with this City of Danville home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, formal living room with hardwoods and dining room. Lower level has kitchenette w bedroom and family room w workshop and laundry including washer and dryer Spacious fenced back yard on corner lot with single garage in basement. Large storage area off kitchen! Opportunity for owner occupied or rental investment.
DANVILLE, VA
Chicago-West Pullman, IL 60628

Remodeled one bedroom apartment with spacious living room is waiting for you! Includes a nice-sized bedroom with hardwood floors plus lots of living space for your ideas! Space for one, possibly two cars in rear - included in price! Coin-op laundry onsite. Building is along bus route and close to Metra station. Owner is looking for strong credit, solid work history, verifiable income of 3x rent per month, no evictions. $40 application fee per person age 18+. Call today!
10433 W. Chicago Ave., Beach Park sold by Joseph J Kalinowski

On Nov. 15, Pedro Pizano purchased a home at 10433 W. Chicago Ave., Beach Park from Joseph J Kalinowski for $212,000. The property tax paid for this property in 2019 was $3,193.06. This is 1.51% of the sale price of the home. The last time this home sold was Sept....
BEACH PARK, IL
26326 N Walnut Avenue

Charming Historic Home with The Comfort of Modern Living. With Views of Diamond Lake, This Home is Equipped with a Redone Kitchen, Oak Cabinetry, Wood Burning Stove, Hardwood Floors, Oversized Attic with Lots of Storage, Full Basement, Washer/Dryer Included in Home, Complete upstairs addition for Private Owner's Suite with Side Office, Decked Out Bathroom, Heated Floors, Lots Of Storage, and Shopping, Metra Train, and Forest Preserves all Centrally Located. Lake Rights Ride with The Home. Don't Miss Out!
Photos: Oak Park (IL) Structure Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos of firefighters operating at an extra-alarm fire Tuesday in Oak Park, Illinois. According to ABC 7 Chicago, the fire on November 23, 2021, occurred in a three-story building in the 1000 block of West Lake Street. There was a restaurant on the first floor and three apartments upstairs.
OAK PARK, IL
Denver firm buys two suburban Chicago mobile home parks for $43M

Denver’s Yes Communities bought two mobile home parks in suburban Chicago for $43 million. The firm, which operates manufactured home communities in 21 states, acquired the sites in two separate transactions, Cook County records show. The package includes the Oak Lane Mobile Home Park in Merrionette Park and the Buckhorn Estates in Des Plaines.
COOK COUNTY, IL
6443 Clarendon Hills Road #301C

Beautiful end unit in The Lawns of Willowbrook. Large Patio overlooking Courtyard, Tennis court and Pool, One Primary En-Suite, in addition to 2 Bedrooms and Hallway bathroom, total of 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Convenient in-unit laundry. Updated Kitchen with beautiful countertops and matching backsplash and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted and newer flooring throughout. Heated indoor garage space with storage unit. Tenant pays only electricity, Internet and cable.
TENNIS
1845 S Michigan Avenue #607-608

Large 1,500+ sq ft 2 bed/2 bath + den condo with massive living area & balcony. Features all stainless steel appliances, island kitchen, split bedroom floorplan with en suite master bath for both bedrooms with large walk-in closets. Newly-refinished hardwood floors & freshly painted throughout. 2 entrances & the split floorplan make this an idea live/work space or home office. Massive 520 sq ft balcony is perfect for entertaining. In-unit washer/dryer. Ideally located on Michigan Ave & 18th St, the red carpet to Chicago's gorgeous lakefront, close to museums, Navy Pier, bike path, parks, Soldier Field, & McCormick Place. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, except electricity. Small pets are okay. Garage parking available for additional $100/month. Available 1/1/2022.
2509 W 111th Street #2

Conveniently nestled in the Beverly area, this unit is waiting for You! One bedroom, one bath with New flooring and New stainless steel appliances. Also additional storage, rear parking with heat and water included. Shopping nearby, and plenty of restaurants within walking distance. Unit on the first Floor!
9508 GLENLAKE Street #206

Very nice 2 bedrooms condo in Rosemont area with hardwood floor thru-out . Nice kitchen with granite countertop . Great school . Close to transportation and chopping center . Laundry and storage in the building . One parking space included with the rent . pets ok .
951 W Huron Street #401

*SUBLEASE through 4/30 with option to renew* Come view this stunning 2 bed/2 bath unit with tall ceilings and condo quality finishes throughout. This bright unit boasts an updated spacious kitchen, 2 full baths, central air, and laundry in unit, making it an absolute must see. Additionally the bedrooms are very spacious with deep closets and the unit has a balcony - grills okay! Designated rooftop seating exclusively for this unit! Situated minutes away from the Loop, West loop, and River North and public transportation. Heater garage parking available for additional fee. Photos do not do it justice - come see it!
7306 N Mcvicker Avenue

Charming home in a great North Edgebrook location. A solid all brick home that could be a condo alternative for someone. Home has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, all hardwood floors throughout nice tiled bath and the basement offers additional space for a recreation-game room and storage and has a half bath. New roof 2020. A large rear yard with plenty area for a garden. Side drive to the garage. A block to the bus on Touhy, shopping just a few minutes away at Target and Costco or Village Crossing.Please note taxes reflect no exemptions. Owner requires tenant to have renter's insurance.
1730 W Le Moyne Street #1

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a great location! Whether you need to be close to the expressway or the Blue Line, this is your unit. Walking distance to all the restaurants and shops that Wicker Park has to offer. This unit has hardwood floors, laundry in unit, open floor plan, a huge front porch to enjoy during the summer as well as an enclosed back porch. Rent includes electric.
926 S Austin Boulevard #2S

Spacious, airy and clean! Gorgeous brand new espresso-stained hardwood floors! The kitchen features new countertops, new cabinets a new sink and a walk-in pantry! Stainless steel appliances! Above-the-range microwave! New Kohler branded bathroom fixtures! Central HVAC, hooray for no window AC units or radiators! Beautiful millwork throughout! Large, spacious and private balcony! Home to some of the best public school districts in the state! Conveniently located one block away from the CTA blue-line and one block south of I-290! Free parking space with more available at additional cost. Tenant to pay gas and electricity only. Possession available immediately!
655 W Irving Park Road #1513

View, views, views! Your new home at 655 W Irving Park Rd #1513 1 bedroom/1 bathroom features extensive living space with insane views of the city. This 762 sq ft luxury rental is covered in mocha hardwood floors and has a wall of windows that overlook the pool and Wrigley Field. Separate dining area is adjacent to pristine kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated bathroom has jetted tub with slate surround and granite vanity. The spacious bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed. Generous closet space throughout. Park Place Tower allows convenient access to the lakefront, Wrigley Field, Marovitz golf course, shopping, dining and entertainment. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24 hour door staff, exercise room, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with outdoor pool, cabanas, grills and a basketball court. Access to dog park through heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
670 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and good natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
