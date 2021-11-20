ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold closes under pressure following a statement by Fed Governor Waller

New York (Nov 20) Gold is trading under pressure, which will certainly result in gold closing lower on the week. As of 5 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active December 2021 Comex contract is down $13.80 (0.74%) and fixed at $1847. What sparked today's selling pressure came out of...

At the meeting where they announced the rollback of their pandemic stimulus measures, some Federal Reserve officials wanted swifter action and worried about price increases, according to minutes released Wednesday. The Fed earlier this month announced it would begin the process of tapering its monthly purchases of bonds and securities meant to help the economy weather the Covid-19 downturn, at a pace that would put the central bank on track to end them entirely by the middle of next year. The announcement came as inflation climbs well above the Fed's two-percent target, upping pressure on top officials including Chair Jerome Powell who have said the price increases will be temporary and hiking rates too early could prevent jobless people from being rehired. "A number of participants discussed the risk that, in light of recent elevated levels of inflation, the public's longer-term expectations of inflation might increase to a level above that consistent with the committee's longer-run inflation objective," according to minutes from the November 2-3 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Economic Outlook Board of Governor of Federal Reserve System Christopher J. Waller

At the Center for Financial Stability, New York, New York. It is a pleasure to speak today at the Center for Financial Stability, and I look forward to our conversation. Let me take the next several minutes to speak about the continued improvement of the U.S. economy, recent inflation data, and their implications for monetary policy.1 I will also discuss the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) recent decision to begin reducing monthly purchases of securities and how incoming data may affect the pace of tapering. Finally, I will address issues concerning the size of our balance sheet.
Fed's Waller favors faster taper on job gains, inflation surge

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the U.S. central bank may have to quicken the wind-down of its asset purchases and pivot off near-zero interest rates faster if job growth remains robust with inflation far above the central bank's 2% target. "The rapid improvement in the labor market and the...
Person
Jerome Powell
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
#Gold Trading#Federal Reserve Act#Inflation#Comex#The Federal Reserve
Pressure on Fed's Powell is rising as inflation worsens

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell surely expected to have some breathing room after taking the first step this month to dial back the Fed's emergency aid for the economy. Just a week later, though, the government reported that consumer prices grew over the previous 12 months by the...
Hyperinflation Vs. Aggressive Fed: What Will Gold Do?

Just yesterday, we considered the probability that gold would move to $1,900 this week to be less than 40%. Now, however, as silver has not recorded any better results and the strength of PM is relative to the USD index - these chances are close to 50/50. Even so, keep in mind that even if gold is rising, it does not mean that mining will largely follow it. On the contrary.
Fed Governor Waller praises stablecoins as a genuine innovation that makes the development of CBDCs redundant

In a speech published Wednesday noon, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller reiterated his skepticism for implementing a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, in the United States. However, Waller is not an ordinary cryptocurrency skeptic, as he cites the development of genuine private-sector payment innovations, specifically stablecoins, as the reason why CBDCs are not needed.
gold-eagle.com

Gold Forecast: The Hawkish Flame Begins To Smolder

With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell officially reappointed for a second term and Fed Governor Lael Brainard promoted to Vice-Chair, the chess pieces are now in place atop the FOMC. However, with inflation surging and the Fed materially behind the curve, the central bank has begun to ratchet up the hawkish rhetoric.
Fed prepared to hike interest rates if inflation remains elevated, minutes show

Federal Reserve officials raised concern last month about hotter-than-expected inflation and signaled they could raise interest rates if consumer prices continue to soar. Minutes from the U.S. central bank's Nov. 2-3 meeting show that policymakers are prepared to hike rates from the current rock-bottom level to prevent high inflation from becoming entrenched in the U.S. economy.
