Music

Melo Music

By Josh Parsons
skiddle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelö Music, a fresh outlook on underground music in the heart of Digbeth Birmingham. Melö Music is...

www.skiddle.com

skiddle.com

Tide Lines

Don't miss Tide Lines as they celebrate the release of their latest album 'Eye Of The Storm'!
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Ishmael Ensemble

Ishmael Ensemble perform live at the Hare & Hounds on Tuesday 23rd November, in association with Leftfoot.
MUSIC
investing.com

Revolution of the Music Industry: Hits as Music NFTs

Acquire shares in hits, share in the success of your favorite artists and secure your rights in the blockchain – a long anticipated vision has just become reality with the launch of Music NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) by Viennese pioneer Global Rockstar. The startup is hence one step ahead of the competition and takes off with more than 150,000 Music NFTs on Day One.
INTERNET
skiddle.com

Dopamine Fiends Comedy Open Mic

8:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 8:00pm) A weekly open mic comedy night where acts who sign up, go up!
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Billboard

Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

"If I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor." Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wrestlingrumors.net

Longtime WWE Name And NXT Coach Released From WWE

Fare thee well. There are all kinds of stars in WWE, with some of them being bigger names than others. One of the more interesting things to see is how long some wrestlers last, as you might see someone unexpected slip underneath the radar. That can make for some surprises when you don’t realize just how long they have been around, which was the case with a name who is now gone with the company.
WWE
metalinjection

EXHORDER Is Working On New Music

Exhorder released their first new album in 27 years titled Mourn The Southern Skies in 2019, and it doesn't look like they're looking to repeat that wait time. Vocalist Kyle Thomas said in an interview with Heavy New York that Exhorder has been writing and demoing songs throughout the pandemic, and is pretty much getting ready to hit the studio at some point.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Making music immortal

“There’s a satisfaction in knowing that our work will survive us by generations. That’s something that makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up.”. Pipe organ conservator Jeff Weiler, 62, founded what became JL Weiler, Inc. in 1983. The company’s workshop near 18th and Canal employs ten people, who work to restore, install, repair, and maintain pipe organs in churches, theaters, concert halls, and educational institutions. Until the industrial revolution—and arguably until the development of the telephone relay in the late 19th century—these instruments were the most complex machines devised by humans. Even the most modest pipe organ is a huge piece of musical technology, extending far beyond the console with its keyboards; the largest can have tens of thousands of pipes and weigh 150 tons or more.
CHICAGO, IL
skiddle.com

Fridays Live Music

Launching Fridays first ever live music experience in its Manchester Royal Exchange location, with weekly performances from exciting local artists. Get that Fridays Feeling every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Whilst soaking up the musical performances you can make the most of the biggest Fridays' bar in the world. Enjoy sipping signature and classic cocktails handcrafted by expert bartenders. Whether you're in the mood for a timeless Negroni, a playful Aperol Spritz, or an indulgent Espresso Martini, Fridays has something for every preference.
MUSIC
phillyfunguide.com

The Woodlands Presents: Music at the Mansion

Two classical concerts in the historic Hamilton Mansion!. The month, enjoy two chamber music evenings in the ballroom of the Hamilton Mansion, a space designed in the 1780’s specifically for music and dancing. Under the artistic direction of violist Amy Leonard, these concerts will explore the Mansion’s storied past and look to its unfolding future.
MUSIC
WISN

Arts Avenue: Present Music

MILWAUKEE — This week's Arts Avenue is Present Music, a Milwaukee non-profit music organization. Present Music is putting on their annual Thanksgiving concert on Nov. 21. You can also watch the performance online from Nov. 24 through 28. For more information on Present Music and to buy tickets, click here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma with Music & Math

We all know the saying "music is good for the soul" well it's also instrumental when it comes to kids and learning. Lifestyle contributor, Amy Mcree, finds out why its important to introduce music at a young age and how it can help with math. Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource...
OKLAHOMA STATE
phillyfunguide.com

YOGA + BEER: Music Set To The Music of Patti Smith

It's almost the end of 2021, the weather is getting chilly, so let's have one more go at YOGA + BEER under the tent at Love City!. We will warm up our bodies, hearts, and minds with a Shahkti-inspired flow set to the music of one of the most influential and iconic women of rock'n'roll, Patti Smith.
DRINKS
WWL

Roots of Music up for $500,000 musical award

NEW ORLEANS — Derrick Tabb, the co-founder of the Roots of Music, is up for another special musical honor, one that could help his organization take home half a million dollars. Tabb is a finalist for the Lewis Prize for Music 2022 Accelerator Award. The award is given annually to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Guardian

Music & Events Manager

Salary: £23,000 - £27,000 | dependent on experience per annum. Purpose: To be responsible for the development and management of HIF’s music programmes and bespoke events across the year. Key Responsibilities:. Develop and shape HIF’s music and events programmes to ensure artistic and financial success. Manage all planning, programming and...
MUSIC
University Daily

School of Music develops commercial music degree

Buddy Holly, Josh Abbott, Natalie Maines and Lee Ann Womack make up just a portion of musicians who got their start in the South Plains region. After about three years of planning, the Texas Tech School of Music formed a partnership with South Plains College to offer a four-year commercial music degree for students interested in music production and performance.
LUBBOCK, TX
Phone Arena

Apple Music signs a deal with Tencent Music, bringing Chinese music to the platform

Apple Music is one of the biggest music streaming platforms in the world, coming right after Spotify with its over 90 million available songs—and it's about to get even bigger, according to some reports discovered by Apple Insider. Apparently, Apple has been talking to Tencent Music Entertainment Group, a Chinese...
MUSIC

