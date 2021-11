Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced the leadership of his transition team on Wednesday, signaling a conservative governing style to fit his campaign rhetoric. Youngkin tapped outgoing Heritage Foundation President Kay Coles James to serve as co-chairman of his transition team, along with state Sen. Steve Newman. James, a lifelong Virginia resident, has led Heritage since 2018, and she announced back in March that she would step down later this year. James led Heritage, which bills itself as the nation's premier conservative think-tank, through the tumultuous years of President Trump, championing conservative principles.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO