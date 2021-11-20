ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

912 Michael Avenue, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108487)

tylerwoodgroup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat location for this charming log-style cabin nestled among the trees in the very desirable Peter Pan area! This single-level home offers a roomy open concept floor plan, bright clean kitchen, vaulted T&G ceilings, beautiful wood flooring, recessed lighting, along with a true master suite. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and...

www.tylerwoodgroup.com

tylerwoodgroup.com

39200 N Bay Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21254333)

You are going to fall in love with this absolutely impeccable vintage charmer near Boulder Bay in Big Bear Lake! Light and bright, ultra clean with evident pride of ownership throughout, this classic is going to knock your socks right off! Step back in time and soak up the vibe with the native rock fireplace, period-specific wood accents, windows, flooring, etc… with modern amenities like a new electric meter and on-demand hot water. All nestled in the pines on a huge level lot that is close to 1/3 of an acre. There is plenty of storage and even a heated chicken coop. Boasting plenty of space for all of your toys, this gorgeous property is being offered tastefully furnished and decorated. If you are looking for that quintessential Big Bear cabin with all the ambiance & feel of a true mountain home, this is the one. Come and see this unique opportunity today!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This dome home for sale in California is built right into the hills. Take a look

A two-story delightful property that has hit the real estate market in Topanga, California, and is unique in almost every way possible — from its location to resistance to almost every natural disaster possible. And it’s available for $1.599 million. The three-bedroom, three-bath home, which was built this year, has...
REAL ESTATE
tylerwoodgroup.com

568 Timber Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32108499)

Extremely well maintained and recently upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath cabin in superb location! Recent upgrades include granite countertops, Viking appliances, wood flooring, carpet, high-efficiency gas furnace, remodeled bathroom, decking, and landscaping. There is plenty of space to relax and entertain guests both inside and out! Cook up some eats in the gourmet kitchen or hang out in the family room, living room, or game room. The yard is beautifully landscaped and thoughtfully fenced for your furry family members too! The house comes furnished per inventory and there is an optional dock in a prime location at Pine Knot Marina for sale if you are interested. Call today to set an appointment to view this beautiful cabin near Boulder Bay in Big Bear Lake!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1510 Fallbrook Court, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108481)

What a great setting on this Luxurious Mountain Big Bear Home! The setting amongst the trees gives you the relaxation you are looking for away from it all. The home is a split level floor-plan with an open kitchen and high ceilings, living and dining room upstairs with a deck opening to the treed back yard. The home has 4 bedrooms and an additional family/game room. Beautifully built and decorated this makes for a great primary or second home in Big Bear. Come admire the pride of ownership this home has been given!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

824 Cedar Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # EV21254261)

IRONWOOD FOREST... Wait till you see the Supreme Setting of this Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Single Story with Vaulted Ceilings, Convenient Storage Loft, Efficient Wood Burning Rock Fireplace PLUS Natural Gas Heating, Brand New Stainless Steel Gas Range, Spacious Sub-Area, Outdoor Storage Shed, Extensive Decking and Circular Driveway all on a Triple 75' X 100' Fenced Lot Full of Ironwood Trees, Wild Flowers and Giant Ponderosa Pines just Steps from National Forest.
MLS
tylerwoodgroup.com

43094 Encino Rd, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21253163)

What a find! If you are looking for a charming cabin in Moonridge under 500K this is it! Immaculantly maintained. Beautiful tongue and groove, beamed ceilings. Live edge counter in kitchen and a beautiful brick fireplace in living room. Newer plank flooring in kitchen and entry with newer carpet throughout the rest of the home. Tons of storage. Ample closet space in both bedrooms and a linen closet. Finished attic space and storage under the house. There is a front proch for sitting and enjoying the beautiful woodsy neighborhood. Walk to the new Moonridge Zoo, the golf course and Bear Mountain Ski Resort. Come and see this wonderful cozy cabin.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1253 Panorama Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # PW21252697)

This Beautiful Big Bear Cabin has many upgrades such as Tankless water heaters, newer heating and AC, Roof is approximately 7 year old, bathrooms remodeled a few years ago. Beautiful kitchen with Granite counter tops, opens to living room with Rock fireplace and wood ceilings. Trex decking surrounds the home and the property is fenced in the backyard. The home will be sold furnished. Located close to ski resort, Lake and many local eateries.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

391 Montclair Drive #135, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108482)

Very nice refurbished home with new inside and outside paint, new hot water heater, new laminate flooring, new insulation under home, new faucets, new LED lighting, new kitchen cabinets & counter tops, new stove & range hood, new garbage disposal, new dishwasher, new toilets, new sinks & faucets, new linen cabinet & new bathroom mirrors. Do I need to say anything else? It's a Goodie!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

43096 Bear Creek Court, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # SR21252225)

Wow! Remodeled Bear Meadows townhome style condo in Moonridge in Big Bear Lake!! Walking distance to Bear Mountain Ski Resort! Community is located right on the golf course. The 1,450sf floorplan features 2BR/2.5BA and a big open floorplan great room and kitchen upstairs. Both bedrooms are on the entry level with their en suite bathrooms. Recent upgrades include all new flooring throughout, new heater, new appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, new lighting, new paint. Property is being sold FURNISHED. This is the ultimate mountain getaway for owners, and an EPIC vacation rental for owners and investors!! Don't miss this opportunity for your mountain dream home!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

439 Wren Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # PW21252433)

Brand new single story log style construction in Eagle Point with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths ~ Quality construction with mountain charm ~ Open floor plan with vaulted knotty pine ceilings ~ Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (fridge, range, dishwasher, and microwave) ~ Master suite with dual sinks ~ Washer/dryer hookups in hallway ~ Tile that looks like wood in all traffic areas ~ Carpet in the bedrooms for warmth ~ Lots of space in build up area for storage ~ Attached 1 car garage with tall ceilings ~ Good off-street parking ~ Minues to ski slopes, lake, shopping, park and restaurants ~ Tankless water heater ~ Fire sprinklers ~ Home will be equipped with solar panels (owned not leased) ~ Get away from the hustle and bustle ~ Estimated completion date 1/1/2022__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

900 E Mountain View Boulevard, BIG BEAR CITY, CA 92314 (MLS # 21106847)

CHARMING CHALET IN THE PINES LOCATED IN QUIET AREA OF BIG BEAR CITY. Corner lot will allow dual access of Teal Drive and Mountain View, fenced yard, level and nicely treed 5000 sq ft lot. Two bedrooms upstairs, laundry area for stacked washer/dryer units, full bath, front deck. Tankless hot water heater, franklin fireplace, ceramic tiled kitchen floor.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

676 Imperial Avenue, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32108459)

This Classic Cabin sits in the Quite Upper Sugarloaf Neighborhood of Big Bear. Close to all Big Bear has to offer. Nice setting with lots of extra outdoor space due to the Triple Lot 75'x100'. Electrical Panel has an RV Hook Up. Title shows 1-Bed 1-Bath. however there are 3-bedrooms. Nice Built-in Wood Burning Fireplace, New Flooring, Knotty Pine accents through-out, Big Windows, outdoor deck space.
SUGARLOAF, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

724 Georgia Street, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219070477DA)

Wonderful location on this two bedroom and one bathroom, Sierra style cabin with outdoor spa. Close to national forest and walking distance to village. Currently on VRBO and generates income as a vacation rental. Knotty pine ceilings and walls, custom kitchen with granite and upgraded appliances, upgraded bathroom and fixtures throughout. This cabin comes furnished, per seller inventory and has a wonderful front deck, to relax and take in our beautiful mountain environment. The lot is wooded and very peaceful, with a seasonal creek in front of cabin. This wonderful, classic, upgraded cabin is in a great location, and is ready for your enjoyment. Property profile shows 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, and 498 sq. ft.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

43230 Sand Canyon Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219070415DA)

INTERIOR Bedroom on Main Level, Partially Furnished. The information being provided by California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. ("CRMLS") or Big Bear Association of Realtors is for the consumer’s personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumer may be interested in purchasing. Any information relating to property referenced on this web site comes from the Internet Data Exchange (IDX) program of CRMLS or Big Bear Association of Realtors. This web site may reference real estate listing(s) held by a brokerage firm other than the broker and/or agent who owns the web site. Any information relating to a property, regardless of source, including but not limited to square footages and lot sizes, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be personally verified through personal inspection by and/or with the appropriate professionals.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

572 Ponderosa Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 21103485)

Amazing location, walk right to Snow Summit for skiing and snowboarding! This roomy rustic cabin is ideally located close to all Big Bear activities yet offers a private getaway for big families and gatherings with friends. Enjoy the huge tranquil fenced-in backyard with 8 person spa, horseshoes, BBQ, and putting green. This Bearville Cabin features a separate game room with arcade console with 600+ video games, air hockey, bubble hockey, and 65" TV. Property comes furnished! Buyers will appreciate this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in close proximity to Snow Summit and Bear Mountain shuttle. Perfect as a family home, a second home or as an opportunity for an investor to purchase and collect rental income! Conveniently located only minutes to Biking, the Lake, and Village Shops. The large jacuzzi, new BBQ grill and new patio furniture are perfect for entertaining. When you aren't out biking, hiking or exploring, come back home and relax in your private back yard or take advantage of the spacious amenities this beautiful property features. This is the perfect opportunity to experience all that Big Bear has to offer!
BIG BEAR, CA
