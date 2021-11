South Korea has taken the world by storm with their K-dramas but come 2025, and they will also be enthralling audiences by offering what will be called the world’s first floating city. This first-of-its-kind floating city will be residing off the coast of the city of Busan. With an utterly flood-proof infrastructure, these man-made islands will set a fine example of a self-sufficient dwelling and one that the UN backs. It will be sturdy, not easily flooded, and is firmly anchored to the seafloor will endure natural disasters, like floods, tsunamis, and Category 5 hurricanes, with ease. Coming back to the point of sustainability and being self-sufficient, the many dwellings are equipped with solar panels atop buildings that will be instrumental in generating electricity and growing their own food.

