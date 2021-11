[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for CSI: Vegas Episode 8 “Pipe Cleaner.”] Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) may have been demoted and suspended from the Crime Lab, but she could have still found the break they need in the season-long case to prove Anson Wix (Jamie McShane) is the one behind framing David Hodges (Wallace Langham) for evidence tampering. In the latest CSI: Vegas episode, she continues to work from home, enlisting Joshua Folsom’s (Matt Lauria) help. By the end, they’ve found the link between Anson Wix and the hitman he hired to go after Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) in the premiere. And if he doesn’t help them take down Wix, well, Maxine took a photo of him in the middle of a drug deal. “It gives us a lot of leverage,” Lauria tells TV Insider. What’s next? He teases what’s ahead in the final two episodes of the season. How big of.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO