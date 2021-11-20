ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Voir: Release Date, Cast, And More

By Ryan Scott
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Netflix has provided quite the nice home for filmmaking icon David Fincher, known for movies such as "Fight Club,"...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Take’: ‘Spider-Man’ Opens the Multiverse; Mel Gibson Lands a Job Directing ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

In this episode of “The Take,” we discuss the new trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which gave Marvel fans a closer look at the multiverse and includes past villains from other timelines, but where are Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire? Also, the cast of “Harry Potter” is reuniting for an HBO Max special, with no mention of controversial author JK Rowling.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Fincher
Decider

New on Hulu December 2021

Starting off the month, Hulu is dropping a new movie with Chloe Grace Moretz on Dec. 17. Mother/Android is Mattson Tomlin’s new sci-fi thriller movie following two young adults fleeing their country as artificial intelligence attempts to take over. It also stars Algee Smith and Raúl Costello (and, most likely, a whole boatload of robots).
TV SERIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Emily Arlook, Andrew Schulz Join Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ Netflix Comedy (Exclusive)

Emily Arlook, Bryan Greenberg, Andrew Schulz and Jordan Firstman have joined Kenya Barris’ untitled comedy feature at Netflix. Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny are starring in the feature, now in production. Hill and Barris co-wrote the script said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Hill and Long are at the center, as a couple trying to navigate the issues, while Murphy, Louis-Dreyfus and Duchovny are parents with many sets of expectations. Arlook is playing a woman with whom Hill...
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Netflix: David Fincher’s Documentary Series ‘Voir’: Release Date, Trailer

Most people enjoy movies, including many streamed on Netflix, but Voir celebrates cinema in a different way. This latest Netflix documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmaker David Fincher along with David Prior reminds us why cinema holds a special place in our lives. The series includes intimate personal histories and insights on characters in many of the best films out there. Read on to find out more about this upcoming documentary series and watch a trailer.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Tiger King 2: everything you need to know - cast, release date and more

Netflix’s true-crime documentary series Tiger King is back for its highly anticipated second season and viewers can expect even more jaw-dropping drama. When the first series arrived on Netflix during lockdown in 2020, it was the bizarre distraction we never knew we needed. The seven-part series followed the feud between Joe Exotic, a mulleted, eccentric private zoo owner and the woman he orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot against, Carole Baskin.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Ridley Scott Pins ‘The Last Duel’ Bombing on Apathetic Millennials

Ridley Scott knows who to blame for his epic The Last Duel bombing this fall — and it’s not Disney, which he contends did a great job promoting the historical drama. The Oscar-nominated director dropped by Marc Maron’s WTF podcast for an episode published Monday in which he discussed his iconic career. Maron said he was impressed that Scott had two enormous pictures out this year, The Last Duel and the upcoming House of Gucci. When it arrived exclusively in theaters in late October, 20th Century’s The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, cratered ($27 million...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Pays Homage to the Original With Audio Easter Eggs

The proton pack from 1984’s “Ghostbusters” is back in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Used in the original film by the team of paranormal sleuths played by Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson, the pack’s gun blasts a bright stream of light that sounds like a sizzling electric current followed by an explosion. That’s just one of the few aural easter eggs the film contains. Director Jason Reitman needed help on the teaser trailer for the new film, which opened Nov. 19, and contacted re-recording mixer Will Files. “The idea was this girl finds a proton pack in this abandoned barn,” says...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Red Notice’ on Track to Be Netflix’s All-Time No. 1 Movie in Initial Release

“Red Notice,” the art-heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is set to become Netflix’s most-watched movie in its first 28 days of release. The film broke into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English Films of all time this past week, registering 277.9 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release — and it has hit the No. 2 spot in just 10 days. That puts it on pace to surpass the current No. 1 holder, Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box,” which scared up 282 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. In addition, for the second week...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Sets First U.K. Filming Locations (Exclusive)

One of the biggest productions to hit the U.K. in years is gearing up to film outside London next spring, Variety can reveal. Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings,” which grabbed international headlines when the streaming player moved locations from New Zealand to the U.K., has set its first filming locations. The move — which was a major upset for the New Zealand production sector — is especially momentous given the U.K relocation marks the first time any of the modern “Lord of the Rings” live-action, on-screen projects have been produced outside of New Zealand,
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Array Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo’s ‘Love and Fury’ — Film News in Brief

Array Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo’s ‘Love and Fury’. Array Releasing, the distribution arm of Ava DuVernay’s Peabody Award-winning narrative change collective, announced its acquisition of award-winning filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s documentary feature “Love and Fury.”. The company acquired North American, UK, Australian and New Zealand rights and will release the film...
MOVIES
imdb.com

How Many Movies Can Oscar and BAFTA Voters Watch Over Thanksgiving?

The long Thanksgiving weekend provides an opportunity for awards voters to get through the first pile of screeners — or in the case of the Academy Awards and BAFTA groups, scroll through their streaming room platforms. In multiple discussions with awards voters, it’s been interesting to note how few movies they’ve seen at this point in the year. Perhaps it’s related to the pandemic, and many of them returning to work and under the gun of deadlines, or maybe not hearing about anything that’s drummed up enough passion for them to seek it out.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy