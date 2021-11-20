Voir: Release Date, Cast, And More

Emily Arlook, Bryan Greenberg, Andrew Schulz and Jordan Firstman have joined Kenya Barris’ untitled comedy feature at Netflix.
Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny are starring in the feature, now in production.
Hill and Barris co-wrote the script said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Hill and Long are at the center, as a couple trying to navigate the issues, while Murphy, Louis-Dreyfus and Duchovny are parents with many sets of expectations.
Arlook is playing a woman with whom Hill...
