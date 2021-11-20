ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tales From The Box Office: Ghostbusters 2016 Oddly Paved The Way For Ghostbusters: Afterlife

By Ryan Scott
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn modern Hollywood, franchises don't stay dead for long. This weekend is proving as an illustration to that very point, as "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is hitting theaters...

Deadline

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Eyes $45M Worldwide Opening Weekend, Looks At Thanksgiving Long Game – Box Office Preview

In the wake of Sony’s attempt to reboot Ghostbusters in 2016 with a female leading cast, the studio hasn’t given up on the IP and finally is releasing an all-new Jason Reitman-directed sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which it has protected for a theatrical release throughout the pandemic. Exhibition bosses went nuts at CinemaCon for the movie, which has been described as having a Steven Spielberg-esque sensibility in its cast of kids — one of whom is the descendent of Harold Ramis’ Dr. Egon Spengler from the original 1980s movies. Franchise vets Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts are back...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ridley Scott Pins ‘The Last Duel’ Bombing on Apathetic Millennials

Ridley Scott knows who to blame for his epic The Last Duel bombing this fall — and it’s not Disney, which he contends did a great job promoting the historical drama. The Oscar-nominated director dropped by Marc Maron’s WTF podcast for an episode published Monday in which he discussed his iconic career. Maron said he was impressed that Scott had two enormous pictures out this year, The Last Duel and the upcoming House of Gucci. When it arrived exclusively in theaters in late October, 20th Century’s The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, cratered ($27 million...
digitalspy.com

No Time to Die overtakes Fast & Furious 9 to set a new box-office record

No Time to Die has secured the record for the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2021. The title was previously held by Fast & Furious 9 with a meaty $721m at the global box office, but Daniel Craig's swansong as 007 crept up to $734m over the weekend to become the highest-grossing film in Hollywood of the pandemic era (via Box Office Mojo).
Variety

‘Red Notice’ on Track to Be Netflix’s All-Time No. 1 Movie in Initial Release

“Red Notice,” the art-heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is set to become Netflix’s most-watched movie in its first 28 days of release. The film broke into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English Films of all time this past week, registering 277.9 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release — and it has hit the No. 2 spot in just 10 days. That puts it on pace to surpass the current No. 1 holder, Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box,” which scared up 282 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. In addition, for the second week...
imdb.com

How Many Movies Can Oscar and BAFTA Voters Watch Over Thanksgiving?

The long Thanksgiving weekend provides an opportunity for awards voters to get through the first pile of screeners — or in the case of the Academy Awards and BAFTA groups, scroll through their streaming room platforms. In multiple discussions with awards voters, it’s been interesting to note how few movies they’ve seen at this point in the year. Perhaps it’s related to the pandemic, and many of them returning to work and under the gun of deadlines, or maybe not hearing about anything that’s drummed up enough passion for them to seek it out.
imdb.com

Overlooked Holiday Movies That Are Surprisingly Somber

Most winter holiday viewing is drawn from relatively narrow lists of familiar favorites, to the point that even several of our supposedly "alternative" or "contrarian" choices have become well-worn selections. Only particularly crotchety curmudgeons continue to argue against acknowledging "Die Hard" or "Gremlins" as Christmas films anymore, and it's no secret by now how many of Shane Black's scripts are set during Christmas.
imdb.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Deleted Scene: Carnage Will Eat Your Face

Venom is back, but unfortunately, so is his unholy spawn. Following the success of Marvel's "Venom" in 2018, the sassy symbiote returns in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The superhero film once again follows investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), who, through a series of unfortunate events, ended up playing host to an alien species. In that respect, the "Venom" films have been read as buddy comedies, like "Midnight Run" or "Booksmart." But now, Brock is tasked to find and stop a serial killer named Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has become host to Venom's spawn, Carnage.
imdb.com

Chhorii review – Hindi horror remake falls prey to its own failings

Over-reliance on a spooky score and clunky pacing mean that Vishal Furia’s remake of his own film simply reiterates the original’s dubious talking points. Vishal Furia’s long-awaited Hindi remake of his Marathi-language horror Lapachhapi from 2017 stays true to the original’s spirit, marrying the psychological uncertainties of pregnancy with the eerie atmosphere of rural isolation. Buried in the middle of a vast sugarcane field where one can get lost among the towering reeds is a simple house that doubles as a temporary hideaway from debt collectors for young city couple Hemant (Saurabh Goyal) and eight-month pregnant Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha)
imdb.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Reveals New Look At Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin

Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin has a fresh new universe to terrorize, and a fresh new outfit to terrorize it in. On Thursday, November 25 — just in time for us to give some serious thanks — Sony dropped a brand new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" poster that confirms Dafoe's costume for the upcoming film.
Variety

Box Office: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Fends Off Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ With $7.5 Million

Disney’s “Encanto” topped the Wednesday box office, netting $7.5 million in its first full day of release. The family film has heavy competition over the Thanksgiving holiday. Also vying for a major slice of the pie are MGM’s star-studded crime drama “House of Gucci,” which brought in a solid $4.2 million on Wednesday, as well as Sony’s “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” which scored $2.5 million. Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” topped the box office last weekend and will be a formidable presence this week. On Wednesday, the franchise reboot earned $5.4 million. That pushes its domestic haul to $57.9 million. Marvel’s...
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
imdb.com

This Actor Played Five Separate Roles In The Wizard Of Oz

Because of the popularity of 1939's "The Wizard of Oz," a movie that was notoriously dangerous to film, modern audiences have a great deal of information about its production. Many books have been written about "The Wizard of Oz." I recommend "The Making of The Wizard of Oz: Movie Magic and Studio Power" (1977) by Aljean Harmetz for a good historical view of film production in 1939.
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
IndieWire

Paul Thomas Anderson Would Prefer If All Movies Were 2 Hours Long: ‘I’ve Missed That Mark’

“No Time to Die.” “House of Gucci.” “Eternals.” “F9.” “Don’t Look Up.” Many of the year’s buzziest movies have something in common: long running times. All the aforementioned films run well over the two-hour mark, which for Paul Thomas Anderson is not ideal. Speaking to The New York Times to promote his latest acclaimed feature, the coming-of-age movie “Licorice Pizza,” Anderson said the ideal runtime for a motion picture is two hours. “That’s when [movies are] at their best,” the Oscar-nominated director said. Anderson revealed his ideal runtime when the conversation pivoted to the possibility of the director moving into the...
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Writer Says It’s a ‘Weird Creation’ That ‘Subverts the Rules of Blockbusters’

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss aren’t the only talents reuniting with filmmaker Lana Wachowski in “The Matrix Resurrections.” The fourth installment in “The Matrix” film franchise is co-written by David Mitchell, author of “Cloud Atlas.” Wachowski worked with Mitchell on the 2012 film adaptation of that novel, and then they joined forces to write “The Matrix Resurrections” with “The Lazarus Project” author Aleksandar Hemon. Mitchell teased “Resurrections” in an interview with Greek newspaper To Vima (via Total Film magazine). “I saw the film in Berlin in September. It’s really good,” Mitchell said. “I cannot tell you what this film is about,...
imdb.com

Hawkeye Showrunner Jonathan Igla Was Inspired By Mad Men And ... Hallmark Movies?

The first two episodes of "Hawkeye" are now streaming on Disney+, which means that we can probably expect no shortage of "Hawkeye"-related news in the coming weeks as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to dominate the movie and TV water cooler. MCU newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), is front and center for the show's first episode, so much so that it almost plays like The Kate Bishop Show.
imdb.com

Sergei Loznitza’s ‘Mr Landsbergis’ wins best film at IDFA 2021

Karim Kassem’s ‘Octopus’ won best film in the Envision Competition. Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitza’s Mr Landsbergis has won the €15,000 best film award of the International Competition at International Documentary Film Fesival Amsterdam (IDFA) tonight (Thursday November 25). The four-hour documentary is about inspirational Lithuanian political leader Vytautas Landsbergis, who...
