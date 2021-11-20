Tales From The Box Office: Ghostbusters 2016 Oddly Paved The Way For Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The long Thanksgiving weekend provides an opportunity for awards voters to get through the first pile of screeners — or in the case of the Academy Awards and BAFTA groups, scroll through their streaming room platforms. In multiple discussions with awards voters, it’s been interesting to note how few movies they’ve seen at this point in the year. Perhaps it’s related to the pandemic, and many of them returning to work and under the gun of deadlines, or maybe not hearing about anything that’s drummed up enough passion for them to seek it out.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO