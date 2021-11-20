Tales From The Box Office: Ghostbusters 2016 Oddly Paved The Way For Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Venom is back, but unfortunately, so is his unholy spawn. Following the success of Marvel's "Venom" in 2018, the sassy symbiote returns in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The superhero film once again follows investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), who, through a series of unfortunate events, ended up playing host to an alien species. In that respect, the "Venom" films have been read as buddy comedies, like "Midnight Run" or "Booksmart." But now, Brock is tasked to find and stop a serial killer named Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has become host to Venom's spawn, Carnage.
