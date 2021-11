Miesha Tate didn’t get the victory against Ketlen Vieira at UFC Fight Night 198, but she still managed to keep her head held high in defeat. In her second fight since coming out of retirement, Tate dropped a unanimous decision to her Brazilian opponent in Saturday’s headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. While Tate outlanded her opponent by a 122-to-113 count in significant strikes according to UFCStats.com, Vieira connected with the more meaningful offense during exchanges. Ultimately, that was enough for Vieira to get the nod from the cageside judges.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO