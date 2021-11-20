Emma Roberts, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Others Showcase Chic Styles at Louis Vuitton Event

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit.
The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch.
The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
Comments / 0