There are countries and there are countries. Some countries encompass an entire continent, some just a hill. San Marino belongs to the second sort. Its claim to fame is that its the oldest republic in Europe, or actually the world. It's located on a hill. All of it! But it consists of more then just San Marino City, which isn't really a city by any account. There are a few municipalities scattered around the base of the hill that also belong to this little nation. But most people just see the town on the hill, the name-sake of the country. Jenni and I were no different. We stayed in a lovely hotel at the top, with wonderful views over surrounding Italy.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO