Kanteena presents ultrabeat and ivd live

By Tina Rafique
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) Two of the biggest hitting names...

The Keys Presents MistaJam

The Keys Yarm Presents Capital Dances front man MISTAJAM on November the 13th. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
Parable & Free From Sleep present: Rodriguez Jr. Live

10:30pm til 5:00am (last entry 3:00am) Brazil's Rodriguez Jr. returns to London for a very special live set. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Award-winning music producer and live performer Rodriquez Jr returns to London this November with his...
Peak Fridays Presents NOT3S Live!

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:00am) NOT3S Live, Performing Hit Songs: Aladdin, Sit Back Down, My Lover & Many More. Info: Event Postpone // New Date TBC. Skiddle have asked the event organiser for a rescheduled date by 17th Dec 2021. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking...
Bingo Revolution with Ultrabeat ( Ian Redman & MC Cover )

Comedy / Ultrabeat ( Ian Redman ) / Music / Prizes / Games / Glam Assistant / DJ Jim Slipp / pig throwing contests. Customer reviews of Bingo Revolution with Ultrabeat ( Ian Redman & MC Cover ) Average rating:. 82%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 4.5 Verified review.
SHOX TUESDAY // 2 x FREE SHOTS with entry

8:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 1:00am) This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Search for 'SHOX TUESDAY // 2 x FREE SHOTS with entry' ». Reviews of this event. Average rating:. 100%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. SHOX TUESDAY // 2...
Tide Lines

Don't miss Tide Lines as they celebrate the release of their latest album 'Eye Of The Storm'!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
Early Jazz Showcase Special

Come down for a lovely little evening of some great 20s tunes. Clarinettist and Saxophonist Tom Olsen presents his weekly night of 1920s Early Jazz, accompanied by some of London's best Guitarists and Double Bassists, as well as guest spot appearances from some up-and-coming jazz musicians and vocalists. Enjoy an...
Ukiyo Cultural

5:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 7:30pm) 24th NOVEMBER a night of 90s House and Techno. Come escape with us!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
Dopamine Fiends Comedy Open Mic

8:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 8:00pm) A weekly open mic comedy night where acts who sign up, go up!. Customer reviews of Dopamine Fiends Comedy Open Mic. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
ELECTRIC 6 - Last minute show!!

LIVE AT THE MET LOUNGE – PETERBOROUGH, THURSDAY 25TH NOVEMBER, DOORS 7.30PM. E6: Hello is that the Met Lounge? ? It’s Electric Six here, we are currently on tour in Europe and are due to hit the Netherlands over the couple weeks but it’s gone into lockdown. ML: How can...
Ruff Cutz vs Certain Sounds Ft. Equinox, Response+Buda, Junglord

DRUM N BASS - JUNGLE – HARDCORE – RAVE. ----------------------------------------------------- TRIBECA - MANCHESTER - 50 SACKVILLE STREET - M1 3WF. ----------------------------------------------------- Ruff Cutz and Certain Sounds are teaming up to bring you another heavy breakbeat badboy lineup to Manchester to celebrate Certain Sounds 3rd Birthday!. Come down to Tribeca on...
