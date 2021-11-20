Urban Legends

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Tanvir Ahmed
skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:30pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) QUEUE JUMP BEFORE 11:30PM + A FREE SHOT IF YOU GET HERE...

www.skiddle.com

urbanvault.co.uk

Urban Vault Interviews – Wais P

Urban Vault caught up with Brooklyn, New York-based emcee Wais P to ask him some questions about his latest album T.A.P.A.S. 2, & more…. T•A•P•A•S• 2 is the snack before the meal. The next album is on the way, but we are warming you up with this Fish Grease Heat. T.A.P.A.S. is an acronym for ‘To All Player’s And Simps’. This is the second installment of the Wais P T.A.P.A.S. series.
skiddle.com

Tide Lines

Don't miss Tide Lines as they celebrate the release of their latest album 'Eye Of The Storm'!.
skiddle.com

John Murry

7:30pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:30pm) John Murry returns to Liverpool with his band in support of of his new critically acclaimed Album ‘THE STARS ARE GOD’S BULLET HOLES’. Customer reviews of John Murry. Average rating:. 94%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. Superb value and a...
thexboxhub.com

The Legend Of Icaro Review

Created by those at the development studio of Abyzzmo Entertainment is a new entry in the action-adventure genre – a game that goes by the name of The Legend of Icaro. It’s a game that has a solo developer kind of feel to it: one person’s vision brought to life and released on an unsuspecting public. Now, these games usually go one of two ways, usually being either extremely good or extremely bad. Which camp does The Legend of Icaro fall into?
skiddle.com

Dopamine Fiends Comedy Open Mic

8:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 8:00pm) A weekly open mic comedy night where acts who sign up, go up!.
skiddle.com

Ukiyo Cultural

5:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 7:30pm) 24th NOVEMBER a night of 90s House and Techno. Come escape with us!.
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
realitytea.com

Paris Hilton Says Kathy Hilton “Changes The Subject” Whenever She Brings Up Abuse At Boarding School During Paris’ Teenage Years; Says Kathy Never Watched Her Documentary About Boarding School Abuse

If you haven’t heard, Paris Hilton is having another major moment in her life. She’s newly married after throwing the party of the year to celebrate her love with Carter Reum. She’s got multiple TV shows about her life, including her cooking skills and road to the altar. And she’s finally free ever since she released a documentary about the abuse she underwent at a boarding school for troubled teens. Paris is sliving her best life these days, and I love a redemption story.
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
Billboard

Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

"If I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor." Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee's sweet photo with young son sparks tearful fan response

Ginger Zee received an overwhelming response from her social media followers on Tuesday with a snapshot featuring one of her children. The Good Morning America star captured a special moment with her son and posted it on Instagram. The image showed Ginger's hand holding that of her little boy's. She...
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
MusicRadar.com

"I'm not sure I'm gonna like this, Peter" - Paul McCartney reveals his initial doubts about the new Beatles Get Back film

Despite Paul McCartney's often-overlooked varied solo career and his heights with Wings that are covered in his new lyrics and narratives collection, The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present, interviewers have been mainly focussing on his other band in the array of chats he's been doing in support of the book. And that's understandable, considering Peter Jackson's new three-part, eight-hour film Get Back for Disney+ will shed a whole new light on the final era of the Beatles.
