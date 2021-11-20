Spirited: Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell's Christmas Carol Musical Will Have Music By Dear Evan Hansen Songwriters

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell decided to switch seats on Wednesday night. The two actors were supposed to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! But, each late-night host got the other's guest. Needless to say, the crowd loved seeing a celebrity that they weren't expecting. Reynolds did some press for The Shrink Next Door, while Ferrell got to plug Red Notice. It was a surreal sight as both of them played coy about knowing anything about the other's work in these films. Both of them decided to keep it very casual with the Elf star rocking some Star Wars pajama bottoms for his appearance. Reynolds joked that he was walking the dog and decided to pop on by. He managed some real laughs out of Fallon by sharing his theories on why his MCU counterpart Paull Rudd never really seems to age. Check out what he had to say down below:

