Spirited: Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell's Christmas Carol Musical Will Have Music By Dear Evan Hansen Songwriters

By BJ Colangelo
 6 days ago

A few months ago, a TikTok trend emerged where people would sing each voice part of the Mika song "Grace Kelly" to prove their vocal...

People

Dwayne Johnson Reveals How His Red Notice Costars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Lifted His Spirits After Dad's Death

On the first day of filming his Netflix action-comedy, Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson got some very sad and unexpected news. "On the first day of filming, my dad died," Johnson, 49, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of his father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson. The actor immediately left filming to be with his family and attend his father's funeral.
Ryan Reynolds
Will Ferrell
Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Confuse Late Night Talk Show Hosts By Switching Places

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell decided to switch seats on Wednesday night. The two actors were supposed to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! But, each late-night host got the other's guest. Needless to say, the crowd loved seeing a celebrity that they weren't expecting. Reynolds did some press for The Shrink Next Door, while Ferrell got to plug Red Notice. It was a surreal sight as both of them played coy about knowing anything about the other's work in these films. Both of them decided to keep it very casual with the Elf star rocking some Star Wars pajama bottoms for his appearance. Reynolds joked that he was walking the dog and decided to pop on by. He managed some real laughs out of Fallon by sharing his theories on why his MCU counterpart Paull Rudd never really seems to age. Check out what he had to say down below:
'Dear Evan Hansen' Is Singing its Way to Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD

Good news musical fans: Dear Evan Hansen is coming to digital and Blu-ray. The film adaptation of the 2015 stage musical of the same name was released in September of this year. The film was directed by Steven Chbosky who is the author of the Young Adult novel, The Perks...
Audible Reboots ‘Cinnamon Bear’ Holiday Radio Classic as Musical With Alan Cumming, Ryan Reynolds and More

Audible announced “Cinnamon Bear: A Holiday Adventure,” a new family audio series with original musical numbers performed by a star-studded cast — including Alan Cumming as in the title role and Ryan Reynolds as Santa Claus. The original “Cinnamon Bear” radio series debuted in 1937 as a cliffhanger-style children’s show...
‘A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical’ coming to children’s theater

BRICK — The Brick Children’s Community Theatre [BCCT] will finally return to indoor performances when they put on ‘A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical’ at Stafford Township Arts Center from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5.  The BCCT is a non-profit organization that puts on a variety of plays and musicals and “strives to be the best community theater by enriching, entertaining and educating our communities through outstanding theatrical experiences featuring youth actors,” according to BCCT Board President Kendra Zarrilli.
Dear Evan Hansen Free Streaming : How to Watch Full Movie at home-

Dear Evan Hansen movie is a musical written by Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. We will explain how you can watch Dear Evan Hansen 2021 Full movie online for free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime or some other streaming service. The story of Dear Evan Hansen centers around the 15-year old title character's struggle with social anxiety disorder and depression as he deals with his overprotective parents over the course of several years.
Stage listings for Nov. 19-26 – Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Bash, ‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical,’ ‘Rent’ and ‘Seussical the Musical’

Jay Pharoah – Jay Pharoah is an actor and standup comedian. The six-season “SNL” alum is well-known for his stellar impressions of President Barack Obama, Jay Z, Denzel Washington, Kanye West and many others. Pharoah also made a splash with his memorable character principal Daniel Frye based on Pharoah’s actual high school principal. Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$40. (509) 318-9998.
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren: Meet The Rock Legend’s 4 Grandkids, Including Look-Alike Benjamin

Elvis Presley’s legacy continues through his four grandchildren. Learn more about the King of Rock and Roll’s grandkids, including the late Benjamin Keough. Does Elvis Presley need an introduction? Probably not, but here’s a brief one anyway: the late singer and actor was regarded as the official King of Rock and Roll during his reign in the 1950s and ensuing years, releasing celebrated tracks like “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Heartbreak Hotel,” to name a few. He wed Priscilla Presley (née Wagner) in 1967, becoming the poster couple of the 20th century. They split in 1973, but not before welcoming their one and only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley.
