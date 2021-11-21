‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ Review: A Telling Look at the Tramp, Onscreen and Off

Take the slasher formula, but make it real. It’s a premise that’s been toyed with since the sub genre’s birth, but the film DEATH CAST fully explores the concept. Playing out like found footage, writer/director Bobby Marinelli’s genre-busting film is an intriguing exploration of a genre so typified, we’ve begun to take it for granted. Six young actors sign on for a mysterious experimental film, hoping to catch their big breaks in a The Blair Witch Project style hit. But as they begin the immersive filming, they quickly learn that by signing on to the project, they’ve inadvertently signed their death warrants. The killer stalking them is no stuntman. His knives, arrows, and cameras are as real as their inevitable deaths will be.
Comments / 0