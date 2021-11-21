ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ Review: A Telling Look at the Tramp, Onscreen and Off

By Owen Gleiberman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Real Charlie Chaplin” is an alluring title for a documentary about the man who was arguably the greatest comic artist in the history of the planet. (I could be wrong...

Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
Esquire

Keanu Reeves Shares His List of the Movies Everyone Should Watch

Keanu Reeves is, both famously and undeniably, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Or anywhere. No favor is too small for Neo. Just peep Esquire US's winter cover story (on which he stars), where, during a conversation in Paris, Reeves went through a scroll-hunt on his phone, sifting through years of texts in search of something important: a list.
Variety

Will ‘House of Gucci’ or ‘The Last Duel’ Make Ridley Scott the Oldest Directing Nominee in Oscars History?

Directors can be considered a longshots until they begin showing up on multiple nomination lineups at various award shows. Ridley Scott, a four-time Academy Award nominee, is one of the greatest living filmmakers to never win an Oscar, despite one of his films taking home the best picture prize. However, with two distinct features this year — “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel” — Scott’s industry clout and overdue narrative could bring him to one historic nomination (or possibly two?). Scott will turn 84 on Nov. 30, and if he manages to be nominated for director, he’ll surpass John Huston...
Charlie Chaplin
Movie Review: “DEATH CAST” and the Slasher Made Real

Take the slasher formula, but make it real. It’s a premise that’s been toyed with since the sub genre’s birth, but the film DEATH CAST fully explores the concept. Playing out like found footage, writer/director Bobby Marinelli’s genre-busting film is an intriguing exploration of a genre so typified, we’ve begun to take it for granted. Six young actors sign on for a mysterious experimental film, hoping to catch their big breaks in a The Blair Witch Project style hit. But as they begin the immersive filming, they quickly learn that by signing on to the project, they’ve inadvertently signed their death warrants. The killer stalking them is no stuntman. His knives, arrows, and cameras are as real as their inevitable deaths will be.
Movie Review – The Real Charlie Chaplin (2021)

The Real Charlie Chaplin, 2021. Co-written and directed by Peter Middleton and James Spinney. Charlie Chaplin was a pivotal figure in cinema. In this documentary Peter Middleton and James Spinney explore what made this silent movie enigma tick, through unprecedented access to archive materials. For anyone who knows anything about...
‘Vera Dreams of the Sea’ Review: Compelling, Thrillerish Tale of Later-Life Liberation in an Oppressive Society

Dreaming of the sea takes on weightier significance when the dreamer lives in a landlocked country. It’s not just an idle fantasy of beach holidays and salt-rimmed cocktails — though Vera (Teuta Ajdini Jegeni) would like that too — but as Kaltrina Krasniqi’s taut, sorrowful narrative feature debut “Vera Dreams of the Sea” proves, the vision of a vast blue expanse stretching out to a far horizon can also become tacitly political for a widow who suddenly feels the weight of Kosovan patriarchy bearing down on her already burdened shoulders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Tambour of Retribution’ Review: A Potential Saudi Couple Is Separated by More Than Tradition

The first fiction film to be set amongst the working-class Black Saudi community of Riyadh, this social issues drama, released by Netflix and chosen as the Kingdom’s international feature submission, is more fascinating for the cultural differences it reveals than any felicities of filmmaking. Taking place at the end of the 1990s, the rather ominously titled “The Tambour of Retribution,” is the second feature directed by Abdulaziz Alshelahi (“Zero Distance”). It focuses on the barriers to a love match between the son of an executioner and the daughter of a wedding musician, whose society leaves them with more indebtedness to their families than free will.
Ridley Scott Blames Millennials for ‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Failure

Ridley Scott doesn’t have “one regret” about his direction or Disney’s promotion of his 2021 historical drama “The Last Duel” — the box office failure is the fault of young people and their cellphones, he says. The director, known for commercially and critically successful films such as “Alien,” “Thelma &...
Paul Thomas Anderson Would Prefer If All Movies Were 2 Hours Long: ‘I’ve Missed That Mark’

“No Time to Die.” “House of Gucci.” “Eternals.” “F9.” “Don’t Look Up.” Many of the year’s buzziest movies have something in common: long running times. All the aforementioned films run well over the two-hour mark, which for Paul Thomas Anderson is not ideal. Speaking to The New York Times to promote his latest acclaimed feature, the coming-of-age movie “Licorice Pizza,” Anderson said the ideal runtime for a motion picture is two hours. “That’s when [movies are] at their best,” the Oscar-nominated director said. Anderson revealed his ideal runtime when the conversation pivoted to the possibility of the director moving into the...
‘Deserto Particular’ Review: A Tender Diptych of Masculinity Deconstructed

At the halfway mark, Aly Muritiba’s “Deserto Particular” clicks into high gear. There’s a change of scenery, yes; we move from the chilly South of Brazil to its arid Northeast. And there’s a change in point of view; we leave our protagonist behind and follow, instead, the person he was so intent on tracking down. More importantly, though, the film comes alive in its second half, which deepens and complicates the story we thought we were watching, about a disgraced cop trying to run away from the violence that’s set to cost him his job and his reputation. For some, the tender empathy that runs through the film’s latter half may not be enough to offset its choice of sympathetic leading man. Yet this Brazilian drama is a welcome and assured intervention into that country’s calcified ideals about desire and masculinity.
Richard Jenkins on ‘The Humans’ and Finding Success Later in Life: ‘Luck Was a Huge Part of It’

For Richard Jenkins, breaking into the movie business took years of rejection, bit parts and relative obscurity. But Hollywood eventually came calling in the 1990s and Jenkins has been in demand ever since, logging impressive performances in everything from “Step Brothers” to “Six Feet Under” to his Oscar-nominated work in “The Shape of Water” and “The Visitor.” He may find himself back in the awards race with “The Humans,” a big-screen adaptation of Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning play and a film that finds the 74-year-old Jenkins front and center as the emotionally scarred patriarch of a family that is gathering together in a well-worn Chinatown apartment for Thanksgiving. There, they bicker, make up and engage in awkward exchanges about politics and religion — not unlike the conversations unfolding around a lot of dinner tables this week.
Hammer Films Forms Studio to Restore Classics and Make New Films

Despite Halloween having passed nearly a month ago, Hammer Films certainly aren’t letting up on the scares. As one of the most iconic horror labels in Hollywood history, Hammer has birthed the careers of stars like Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing, and shepherded in a new age of fear at the movies — and now, they’re getting a bit of a facelift. Variety reports that the label has sealed a deal with the U.K.-based Network Distributing to form Hammer Studios Ltd., a partnership that will allow for the restoration of Hammer’s entire back catalog, as well as the development of new projects.
Jamie Lee Curtis: Halloween is a classic due to the storytelling

Jamie Lee Curtis thinks 'Halloween' is one of the most successful horror franchises of all time because the movies have great "storytelling". The 62-year-old actress - who first played Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's 1978 original - believes that, unlike other scary movies she refused to name, the slasher films do not rely on trickery to scare the audience.
Movies to watch in your PJs this holiday weekend from film critic Ty Burr

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Ty Burr, who has a list of film recommendations for films (and one TV show) that are available via streaming. "Power of the Dog" (in theaters now, Netflix 12/1) "Trapped" "Passing" (Netflix) "The Beatles: Get Back" (Disney+) Ty Burr writes"Ty Burr's Watch...
‘Really Love’ Review: A D.C. Couple Appreciate – and Create – Black Art

Isaiah (Kofi Siriboe) and Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing) don’t meet cute in “Really Love.” They meet with understated beauty, at a time in their lives when ardor and connection will be tested by the dreams each has harbored for much of their lives. He’s a talented painter watching other art school classmates get representation and gallery shows. She’s in the last year of law school and sure to be courted by elite firms.
