See All the Pda Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Going Public With Their Romance

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Palm Springs, it's the new It Couple! And some Hot Dog on a Stick. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirmed their romance while holding...

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
A brief history of all of Pete Davidson’s romantic relationships

At just 27-years-old comedian, actor and SNL star Pete Davidson has quickly established himself as quite the catch with a string of high profile relationships that would rival even some of Hollywood’s greatest ladies men. The likes of Jack Nicholson, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Warren Beatty all have reputations...
Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
Kanye West Fury: Rapper Threatened Kim Kardashian To Take Their Kids? 'Off The Grid' Hitmaker Reportedly 'Jealous' Of KUWTK Star's Alleged Romance With Pete Davidson

Kanye West is, reportedly, plotting a revenge amid Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumors. Kim Kardashian shocked everyone when she filed for divorce in February, seeking to end her nearly seven-year marriage to Kanye West. The marriage of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and American rapper had become an endless source of celebrity news, brand sponsorship and family tohubohu.
How Rich Is Pete Davidson?

Pete Davidson, 28, has been a fixture on "Saturday Night Live" since 2014. In addition to being a comedian, he is an actor, screenwriter and producer. While he is considered to be a formidible, and...
Kim Kardashian Goes Futuristic-Chic in a Black Jumpsuit With Pointed-Toe Boots

Kim Kardashian channeled futuristic-chic while leaving a hotel earlier today. The 41-year-old dressed in black from head-to-toe. The media personality, who was in New York to attend the WSJ Innovator Awards the previous night, wore a black utility-style jumpsuit that featured double-breasted pockets and a cinched elastic waist. The long-sleeved coverall featured a zip down the front that Kardashian kept slightly open. She matched the look with a pair of pointy black boots with a sock-like fit. For accessories, the mother-of-four wore black geometric sunglasses, a pair of black leather gloves and a white sequin bag with a top handle strap. The reality...
‘Her stylist set her up:’ Kendall Jenner ripped over barely there dress at Miami wedding

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian’s been married three times, so you’d think Kendall Jenner would know not to upstage the bride. But apparently the Internet peanut gallery is of the belief the model did just that last week. Jenner was in Miami, along with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, for influencer Lauren Perez’s Thursday nuptials to businessman David Waltzer.
Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Halloween weekend might have ended, but that hasn't stopped celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our Instagram feeds with snapshots of the festivities-filled weekend on Monday, November 1. Out of the two Halloween costumes that she posted to her feed, her debut as Alabama Worley (the female protagonist in the film True Romance) made us do a double-take.
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
Kourtney Kardashian Under Fire After Promoting 'Absurd' Pricey Items on Poosh

Among the expensive products that the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star promotes on her Poosh website is an infrared sauna blanket that costs $518. AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire over her pricey items on Poosh. Having promoted expensive products that she thought were great for holiday presents, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was dragged by online users.
George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
