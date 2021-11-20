ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Sasha & John Digweed

By Christy Whyte
skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Bar was a nightmare and could have been organised better. No point paying for a ticket if...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

skiddle.com

John Murry

7:30pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:30pm) John Murry returns to Liverpool with his band in support of of his new critically acclaimed Album ‘THE STARS ARE GOD’S BULLET HOLES’. Customer reviews of John Murry. Average rating:. 94%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. Superb value and a...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Miami Herald

‘Her stylist set her up:’ Kendall Jenner ripped over barely there dress at Miami wedding

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian’s been married three times, so you’d think Kendall Jenner would know not to upstage the bride. But apparently the Internet peanut gallery is of the belief the model did just that last week. Jenner was in Miami, along with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, for influencer Lauren Perez’s Thursday nuptials to businessman David Waltzer.
MIAMI, FL
People

Saturday Night Live Comedian and Writer Peter Aykroyd Dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live comedian and writer and brother of actor Dan Aykroyd, has died. He was 66. Peter's death was announced during Saturday's episode of the sketch comedy show, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. A title card during the...
CELEBRITIES
John Digweed
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Is Red Hot While Posing in Sexy Latex Dress

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is RED HOT in Sexy Latex Dress. Following Travis Barker's lavish beachside proposal featuring hundreds of red roses, it's clear that Kourtney Kardashian certainly has...and she's got the huge engagement ring to prove it. Now, Kourtney is taking the theme red hot romance theme to the next level for a curated glimpse into her life as a fiancée.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Lady Gaga’s Latest Attention-Grabbing Look? A Micro-Fringe

Since bursting into the pop music scene in 2008, Lady Gaga has consistently proven that she can pull off a range of daring hairstyles. From an elaborate silver and turquoise mane, controversially adorned with meat, to a perfectly coiffed beehive fit for a queen, the British Vogue cover star’s imagination knows no bounds when it comes to serving looks. And the latest? An audacious ’90s micro-fringe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

JoJo Siwa Wears Dress and Heels for the ‘First Time’ in Her Life on the American Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet

Gone glam! JoJo Siwa’s 2021 American Music Awards ensemble has fans going positively wild over her glamorous look. The 18-year-old attended the 49th annual awards ceremony celebrating the year’s biggest hits on Sunday, November 21, in a floor-length black gown featuring an off-the-shoulder tulle skirt with tiered ruffle detailing. She teamed the number with mesh pumps and ditched her signature ponytail for a half-up, half-down style.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Addresses Saweetie Dating Rumors

Rappers Lil Baby and Saweetie were mentioned in dating rumors this week after they reportedly went on a shopping spree together, with Baby allegedly dropping $100,000 on the Icy Girl. The internet has been quick to react to signs of the possible next big hip-hop couple, but it looks like everyone may have jumped the gun because, according to Baby, he's still a free agent.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
blavity.com

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks Shows Us Why She's A Legit Boss

While some people are born bosses, others have to work hard to earn the title. Sasha Banks embodies the role in and out of the ring and in a recent interview with BlavityU, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar shares what it costs to be the boss. Sasha Banks began...
WWE
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Hey Jude” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership is one of the most successful music collaborations in the industry, if not the most successful. Certainly well known and internationally acclaimed, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are jointly accredited for creating the majority of the Beatles’ beloved discography with about 180 published songs under their names. One song to emerge from the prolific Lennon-McCartney alliance is the hit single, “Hey Jude.”
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL

