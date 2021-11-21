ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Plan for Psych 4 and Beyond? 'I Feel Like We're Getting Close to Doing Our Weird One, Our Halloween III'

By Matt Webb Mitovich
imdb.com
 3 days ago

There is a plan for Psych 4. It is, however — as it has been the last two times — up...

www.imdb.com

TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Don’t Get Why All These Guys Like Michael Strahan Want to Go to Space: ‘What’s the Purpose?’ (Video)

”When’s he gonna get time from his 27 jobs?“ Joy Behar jokes of Strahan. Michael Strahan will be the next celebrity headed up to space on Jeff Bezos’ New Shepherd rocket — and the women of “The View” have no idea why. But to be fair, it’s not about the fact that Strahan was selected. They just don’t understand why he, and men in general, are so willing to go to space.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Snook
TVLine

In New Jason Katims Dramedy, Autistic Roommates Fight Fear — Watch Trailer for As We See It and Get Premiere Date

In the trailer released Monday for Jason Katims’ As We See It, life is full of possibilities, especially if you’re able to “make fear your bitch.” The eight-episode Prime Video dramedy (which drops in full Friday, Jan. 21) tells the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them,” the official description reads. “With the help of their families, aide and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.” The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

When do we lose our love of birthdays?

There is high excitement in our house this weekend, or at least in one particular quarter. On Monday, it is my daughter’s birthday, her last as a pre-teen. We have heard about little else for at least a month. I’m sorry to admit that there have been moments when the...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Iii#Psych#Usa Network#Lassie Come Home#Peacock Original#Jokepsych 3
imdb.com

We'll Take A Jurassic World Movie Set Entirely In The Past, Thank You Very Much

While we still have yet to get a trailer for "Jurassic World Dominion," the third entry in the current trilogy and the sixth movie in the franchise overall, we did recently get a five-minute prologue that gave us some idea of what to expect from the upcoming blockbuster. It is, to use a word that Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm is quite fond of, chaos. But it also gives us something that many of us probably didn't expect to see: dinosaurs in the distant past, 65 million years ago.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Flash Recap: Dead Reckoning — Grade 'Armageddon' Part 2

This week on The Flash, Barry shrugged off talk that his mind would “crack” — until it began to do just that. Picking up, almost jarringly so, right where Part 1 left off, Despero was whaling on Barry — not to vanquish the future threat just yet, but to assess what it will take once the time comes. Barry asks how it could be that someone who has saved his city so many times could ever unleash Armageddon, and Despero explains that Barry will suffer “a new despair” that caps an “unbroken chain of sorrow,” and as a result his “mind will crack.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

HBO Picks Up The Weeknd’s Drama ‘The Idol’ For Full Series, Adds 8 To Cast

The Weeknd‘s music industry drama The Idol has officially been given the green light by HBO for a full series order. The story follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner who also leads a secret cult. The six-episode series was co-created by The Weeknd with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim. Amy Seimetz (Atlanta) will direct all six episodes. In addition to the previously announced Lily Rose-Depp, eight new actors have now been added to the cast, including Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Melanie Liburd (Power Book II: Ghost), Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Showgirls), Nico Hiraga (Moxie), Anne Heche (The Brave), TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and singer-songwriter Troye Sivan (Boy Erased). Son, Zissis, and Sivan are set to appear in series regular roles alongside The Weeknd and Rose-Depp, while the other five are recurring.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Richard Jenkins on ‘The Humans’ and Finding Success Later in Life: ‘Luck Was a Huge Part of It’

For Richard Jenkins, breaking into the movie business took years of rejection, bit parts and relative obscurity. But Hollywood eventually came calling in the 1990s and Jenkins has been in demand ever since, logging impressive performances in everything from “Step Brothers” to “Six Feet Under” to his Oscar-nominated work in “The Shape of Water” and “The Visitor.” He may find himself back in the awards race with “The Humans,” a big-screen adaptation of Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning play and a film that finds the 74-year-old Jenkins front and center as the emotionally scarred patriarch of a family that is gathering together in a well-worn Chinatown apartment for Thanksgiving. There, they bicker, make up and engage in awkward exchanges about politics and religion — not unlike the conversations unfolding around a lot of dinner tables this week.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
imdb.com

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 6 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. This week's episode of The Bachelorette, centered around the pressure of getting to those highly-coveted hometown dates with Michelle Young. The guys got to meet Michelle's fifth grade students. We finally saw the next Bachelor Clayton Echard get some screen time. Brandon Jones met Michelle's parents... while he was making out with Michelle in their hot tub. It's really getting down to crunch time as we see stronger connections form each week. And,...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Everything We Know About The Donkey Kong Movie So Far

Sometimes miracles do happen, and if you're as big a fan of Donkey Kong as I am, then there is no doubt you are busy smashing barrels and stealing bananas with excitement over the chatter around an original Donkey Kong animated movie. The news, originally first reported on over at Giant Freaking Robot, comes on the heels of the upcoming "Super Mario Bros." animated movie that is set to come out late next year from Illumination Entertainment (the very same studio that introduced the minions from "Despicable Me" to moms everywhere and thereby set Facebook aflame in cringeworthy minion memes).
MOVIES
imdb.com

How ‘Hawkeye’ Brought Together Kate Bishop, Echo, Jack Duquesne and the Battle of New York

Spoiler Warning: This story includes discussion of plot points in the first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” which is currently streaming on Disney Plus. Jonathan Igla first learned that Marvel Studios was making a “Hawkeye” series for Disney Plus the same way the world did, when Variety broke the news in April 2019 that it was in the works.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Is The Flash's [Spoiler] Really Dead? Here's What the Showrunner Said...

The following contains spoilers from the Nov. 23 episode of The CW’s The Flash. This week on The Flash — in the style of a February episode of CBS’ NCIS (as well as a September 2017 episode of Blue Bloods) — it became increasingly clear (to us if not to Barry Allen) that a major character had died months prior, off-camera.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Hanna’ Season 3 Review: The Story of a Young Super-Assassin Ends Like It Started

“Hanna” never really needed a big conspiracy. The pursuit of answers at the top of a global espionage food chain might have been a spark that lit the flame of both versions of the story, the 2011 film and the Prime Video series wrapping up with Season 3 this week. What has set Amazon’s TV version apart is its ability to sit with what happens to everyone who gets caught in a thorny thicket of high-level assassins.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

New Amsterdam Team Talks Max and Helen's New Chapter, Reynolds Twist

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk!. They’re actually doing it, “Sharpwin” fans! New Amsterdam‘s fall finale saw Max and Helen taking flight for London — or at least getting in a taxi to the airport. More from TVLineNew Amsterdam's Jocko Sims Talks...
TV SERIES

