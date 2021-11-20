ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies By Hellbound Director Yeon Sang-Ho You Can Stream Today

By BJ Colangelo
imdb.com
 6 days ago

With the success of shows like "Squid Game" and "Hellbound," 2021 has been a huge year for South Korean horror on Netflix. Based on "The Hell,"...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Best Life

13 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Take a look at the new Netflix movie offerings for these first two weeks of November 2021, and you'll notice some patterns. With the holidays closing in and the end of the year approaching, there are plenty of new holiday movies and Oscar hopefuls to be found on the service. But that's not all that's just landed. In addition to a fairytale-like Santa origin story, a critically acclaimed period drama, and a new Western packed with movie stars, you'll also find some returning old favorites. So read on to see our picks for what movies to catch on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix's list of most-watched movies. (It's currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Variety

IDFA Selected Title 'Gabi,' 'Smelly Little Town' Picked Up By Cargo (EXCLUSIVE)

New York City-based sales company Cargo Film & Releasing has picked up worldwide sales rights to "Gabi, Between Ages 8 and 13," which plays in the Competition for Youth Documentary section at documentary film festival IDFA. The agency has also acquired "Smelly Little Town," featuring Madonna's hometown, Bay City, Michigan. "Gabi, Between Ages 8 and 13" follows a Swedish girl over five years. When her family moves from Stockholm to a small rural town and puberty closes in, Gabi must decide whether she wants to fit in with the crowd or chart her own path. Engeli Broberg's film is a portrait...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoo Ah In
ComicBook

Dr. Seuss' Oh The Places You'll Go! Movie Gets A Director

Back in October, it was announced that the world of Dr. Seuss was getting "an expansive filmmaking deal" with Warner Animation Group. It was revealed that the first-ever adaptation of Oh, the Places You'll Go! would be coming as well as a new animated version of The Cat in the Hat and a spin-off about Thing One and Thing Two. Today, Deadline shared the news that Oh, the Places You'll Go! has found its director. Jon M. Chu, who previously helmed G.I. Joe Retaliation, Crazy Rich Asians, and In the Heights, is signed on to helm the animated feature. This news comes less than a week after it was announced that Chu's Wicked movie will star Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

Movie Stills for Emergency Declaration Impress with Star-studded Cast of Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Nam Gil, and Im Shi Wan

The first stills are out for upcoming high profile big budget air disaster movie Emergency Declaration and it's just a collection of huge stars which is nothing wrong to enjoy the assemblage. The movie premiered last month at Cannes Film Festival and will get a theatrical US release after an early 2022 South Korea premiere. The premise is that an in-air viral outbreak that leads to a commercial airliner disaster. The drama is the first time top movie stars Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, and Jeon Do Yeon have starred in a movie together, and joining them are Kim Nam Gil, Im Shi Wan, Kim So Jin, and Park Hae Joon, with the director of The Face Reader behind the camera. I'm sure this movie will be good acting wise and hopefully the script is tight and doesn't have a crash landing of an ending.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Famous Houses From Movies and TV Shows You Can Actually Visit

Movie and TV show fanatics know the immediate thrill of seeing the house or apartment building that appears in their favorite flick or series. It takes that emotional connection to the fantasy world and brings it into a physical space, which is why no one should pass up the opportunity to visit their favorite movie or TV destination if they can. From spending a night in Ralphie's room from A Christmas Story to visiting the museum that is Bruce Wayne's mansion from The Dark Knight Rises, you'll want to visit more than one of these iconic buildings from movies and TV shows.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean
tmj4.com

Binge 'em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix this December

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
TV SHOWS
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Encanto – can you stream the new Disney movie?

How can I watch the new Disney movie Encanto? One of the most anticipated animated movies of 2021 is just around the corner, and needless to say, all of us lovers of musicals, fantasy and general wholesomeness can't wait. Set in Colombia, Encanto follows the magical Madrigal family, who all...
MOVIES
d23.com

Everything New You Can Stream on Disney+ in December 2021

You didn't think the Disney+ announcements ended with Disney+ Day, did you? Throughout the month of December, a handful of highly anticipated originals, including The Book of Boba Fett, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Foodtastic and Welcome to Earth, will debut on Disney+. The streaming service will also add more fan-favorite films to its library, such as Christmas… Again?!, Edward Scissorhands, Ice Age, Million Dollar Arm, and Tron: Legacy. Enjoy newly added episodes of Disney's Magic Bake-Off, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, and more, plus complete seasons of Life Below Zero, Science of Stupid and T.O.T.S. Last but not least, new episodes of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye will continue to debut every Wednesday leading up to the season finale on December 22.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife – can you stream the new Ghostbusters movie?

How can you watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Spooks, spectres, and ghosts best watch out because the Ghostbusters are back. Yes, after multiple delays, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, is finally getting its highly anticipated release. A direct sequel to Ivan Reitman's Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II (the film ignores Paul Feige's...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

6 Shows Like Hellbound You Must See

Director Yeon Sang-ho, who is already on his way to becoming an auteur, adapts his webtoon series for the screen in shocking and cerebral post-apocalyptic horror series 'Hellbound' ('Jiok'). The story begins with the manifestation of "angels of death" who divulge to sinners the dates when they would go to hell before exacting divine judgment. Gradually, the world runs up in flames with the revelation. Yoo Ah-in, whom you may have known from 'Burning,' plays a distinctly uncharacteristic role as a charismatic cult leader. However, following the show, you may want to continue your binge-watching streak, and although there is nothing quite like it, we shall abide. You can watch most of these shows identical to 'Hellbound' on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Array Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo's 'Love and Fury' — Film News in Brief

Array Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo's 'Love and Fury'. Array Releasing, the distribution arm of Ava DuVernay's Peabody Award-winning narrative change collective, announced its acquisition of award-winning filmmaker Sterlin Harjo's documentary feature "Love and Fury.". The company acquired North American, UK, Australian and New Zealand rights and will release the film...
MOVIES
Design Taxi

Can You Guess The Movie That Inspired Each Of These AI-Created Posters?

Movie poster for Ocean's Eleven. Image by Noah Veltman and featured with permission. In its own unique ways, artificial intelligence does have an eye for art. It can, for instance, process its surroundings through cameras and draw what it "sees." The learning process between humans and machines also has its parallels, in that both absorb information through repeated exposure, although AI's experience is more "forced" with countless datasets.
MOVIES
imdb.com

How Many Movies Can Oscar and BAFTA Voters Watch Over Thanksgiving?

The long Thanksgiving weekend provides an opportunity for awards voters to get through the first pile of screeners — or in the case of the Academy Awards and BAFTA groups, scroll through their streaming room platforms. In multiple discussions with awards voters, it's been interesting to note how few movies they've seen at this point in the year. Perhaps it's related to the pandemic, and many of them returning to work and under the gun of deadlines, or maybe not hearing about anything that's drummed up enough passion for them to seek it out.
MOVIES
kiss951.com

You Can Get Paid $2.5K To Watch Christmas Movies

Over the next month or so, lots of us will be watching hours and hours worth of our favorite holiday movies and now you could actually get paid for it. Reviews.org is looking to hire a Chief Holiday Cheermeister to view 25 holiday movies in 25 days and along with that sweet job title, they'll get $25-hundred for doing it.
MOVIES
imdb.com

'Hellbound': Netflix's Latest Korean Blockbuster Series Is Aimed at Your Soul

Watching people grapple with the inexplicable will always be a solid building block for a TV show. Whether it's people disappearing, people fighting a mysterious outbreak, or people trying to make sense of things they find on their journey toward the Arctic, these kinds of stories get at something fundamental in a way that few other shows can.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Sequel in the Works From Paramount

A sequel for Clifford the Big Red Dog is in the works. On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures confirmed the move after a 5-day theatrical opening of $22.2 million for the original Clifford the Big Red Dog, which launched simultaneously in theaters and on Paramount+ around Veterans Day. The family film adapted Norman Bridwell's beloved children's book series about a young New Yorker named Emily whose tiny new puppy grows to be 10 feet tall overnight. Clifford the Big Red Dog starred Darby Camp as Emily, as well as Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale. Walt Becker directed the film and Jay Scherick,...
PARAMOUNT, CA

