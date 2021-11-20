Movies By Hellbound Director Yeon Sang-Ho You Can Stream Today

Director Yeon Sang-ho, who is already on his way to becoming an auteur, adapts his webtoon series for the screen in shocking and cerebral post-apocalyptic horror series ‘Hellbound’ (‘Jiok’). The story begins with the manifestation of “angels of death” who divulge to sinners the dates when they would go to hell before exacting divine judgment. Gradually, the world runs up in flames with the revelation. Yoo Ah-in, whom you may have known from ‘Burning,’ plays a distinctly uncharacteristic role as a charismatic cult leader. However, following the show, you may want to continue your binge-watching streak, and although there is nothing quite like it, we shall abide. You can watch most of these shows identical to ‘Hellbound’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

