Movies By Hellbound Director Yeon Sang-Ho You Can Stream Today

You didn’t think the Disney+ announcements ended with Disney+ Day, did you? Throughout the month of December, a handful of highly anticipated originals, including The Book of Boba Fett, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Foodtastic and Welcome to Earth, will debut on Disney+. The streaming service will also add more fan-favorite films to its library, such as Christmas… Again?!, Edward Scissorhands, Ice Age, Million Dollar Arm, and Tron: Legacy. Enjoy newly added episodes of Disney’s Magic Bake-Off, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, and more, plus complete seasons of Life Below Zero, Science of Stupid and T.O.T.S. Last but not least, new episodes of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye will continue to debut every Wednesday leading up to the season finale on December 22.
