Brett Eldredge is known as Mr. Christmas (just look at his newest album title!), and now, his home finally lives up to his nickname. The best-selling country singer, 35, recently teamed up with the expert holiday decorators at Balsam Hill to help breathe some Christmas spirit into his newly built Nashville home — the first house the Illinois native has ever owned — and PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the festive finished product.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO