Law

Agudath Israel Attorney Avrohom Weinstock Brings Proof of Red Zone Inequity

boropark24.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvrohom Weinstock, a lawyer and the chief of staff of Agudath Israel of America, reported that while Boro Park was put in a red zone in October and November of 2020, the COVID positivity rates were much higher in at least...

www.boropark24.com

