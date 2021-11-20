Agudath Israel Attorney Avrohom Weinstock Brings Proof of Red Zone Inequity

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams wants judges to use discretion when considering bail. He was asked about bail reform and keeping the city safe Wednesday on “The View.” “You can’t have someone arrested with a gun on Monday and then out on the street on Tuesday. As the mayor, I appoint criminal court judges, and I am going to be extremely clear. You must make sure that those who are posing imminent threat to our city, they are not going to be placed back on my streets and back into my community,” Adams said. Adams says he would like for judges to utilize Kendra’s Law to compel people with severe mental illness to take medication and undergo psychiatric treatment.

