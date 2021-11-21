ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

‘Disrespectful’ comments from Vancouver motivated Sporting KC in MLS playoff victory

Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking down at his phone, Khiry Shelton watched the video one final time before taking the field at Children’s Mercy Park. The video made him mad. He took what was on the screen personally and found it disrespectful to him and his teammates. It was only a six-second clip,...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportingkc.com

Previewing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: Potent attack leads Sporting into postseason

After finishing near the top of the Western Conference regular season table, Sporting Kansas City will look to punctuate a thrilling 2021 campaign by winning silverware on Major League Soccer's greatest stage. The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will see Sporting take the field with aspirations of hoisting the club's third MLS Cup title.
MLS
sportingkc.com

Playoff edition of Sporting KC Show Podcast features Peter Vermes and Graham Zusi

Running throughout the season on Sports Radio 810 WHB, the Sporting Kansas City Show presented by Michelob Ultra is available on several podcast hubs such as Spotify and iTunes as well as SportingKC.com. With Nate Bukaty, Aly Trost and Conall McCourt hosting the weekly program, Sporting fans have a place to go to catch up on club storylines, guest interviews and more.
MLS
sportingkc.com

Previewing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: What's at stake for Sporting

After finishing near the top of the Western Conference regular season table, Sporting Kansas City will look to punctuate a thrilling 2021 campaign by winning silverware on Major League Soccer's greatest stage. The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will see Sporting take the field with aspirations of hoisting the club's third MLS Cup title.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Vermes
Person
Khiry Shelton
sportingkc.com

LISTEN: Peter Vermes talks MLS Cup Playoffs on Sporting KC Show and The Call Up

After a 3-1 victory over Vancouver on Saturday to open the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting Kansas City Manager Peter Vermes appeared on a pair of programs this week ahead of the Western Conference Semifinals. Vermes joined Nate Bukaty, Aly Trost and Jacob Peterson on the Sporting KC Show before catching up with Jillian Sakovits and Susannah Collins on The Call Up.
MLS
kshb.com

Sporting KC's Daniel Salloi a finalist for MLS MVP award

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Daniel Salloi's standout season is getting noticed around the MLS. The Sporting Kansas City forward is not only a finalist for the MLS Comeback Player of the Year award but also the MLS Most Valuable Player award. 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Finalists. Daniel Salloi (Sporting...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kc#Mls Cup Playoffs#Vancouver Whitecaps#Children#The Seattle Sounders#Italian
Kansas City Star

SportsBeat KC: It’s win or stay home for Sporting Kansas City as MLS playoffs begin

A long regular season begins its final chapter on Saturday when Sporting Kansas City plays host to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Playoffs. Sporting went 9-3-5 in regular-season games at home and scored the second-most goals in Major League Soccer (58). But now it’s one and done in the single-elimination tournament.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Whitecaps eliminated from playoffs with loss to Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It isn't the storybook ending the Vancouver Whitecaps had hoped for, but a first-round loss in the Major League Soccer playoffs has given the club a renewed sense of hope about the future. The 'Caps saw their wild season come to an end with a 3-1...
MLS
Hutch Post

Sporting KC wins over Vancouver in MLS Cup

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Nicolas Isimat-Mirin scored his first MLS goal, Graham Zusi added a goal and an assist and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Isimat-Mirin tapped in to an empty net from point-blank range to give Sporting a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time. Kansas City, the conference’s No. 3 seed, plays second-seeded Seattle or No. 7 seed Real Salt Lake in the semis. Shelton, who side-netted a first-timer from 7 yards out to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Cristian Dájome converted from the penalty spot in the 39th after Sporting’s Luis Martins was called for a hand-ball in the area to make it 1-1. Khiry Shelton side-netted a first-timer from 7 yards out to open the scoring in the 17th minute.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy