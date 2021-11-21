Philadelphia teens charged after allegedly attack on Asian woman

Galesburg Police on Monday, November 15th, around 8:30 am, responded to the 900 block of Mulberry Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers met with the male victim who told police his estranged wife whom he separated from months ago, arrived at the residence with their daughter demanding money. When the victim refused to give 37-year old Daniell Burke money, she attacked him with a baseball bat. Burke then broke out the rear window of a truck with the bat and threw a concrete lawn statue at it. Burke refused to cooperate with police and given the visible injuries seen on the victim, officers informed Burke she was under arrest. Burke continually resisted being taken into custody and she was eventually forced to the ground and detained. She was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Domestic Battery causing Bodily Harm, Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Resisting a Peace Officer.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO