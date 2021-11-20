ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will The Senate Confirm A Marxist To Oversee The U.S. Currency System?

Precious metals markets pulled back a bit this week as the U.S. dollar strengthened versus foreign currencies. In other markets, the rising dollar index put downward pressure on crude oil and gasoline futuresthis week. Consumers who have been experiencing pain at the pump should get a bit of a reprieve in...

Federal prosecutor nominees confirmed by US Senate

RALEIGH – President Joe Biden’s three nominees to become North Carolina’s top federal prosecutors were confirmed on Friday by the U.S. Senate. The Senate voted unanimously for Michael Easley Jr., Sandra Hairston and Dena King to be the next U.S. attorneys for the state. Easley, the Eastern District nominee, has...
U.S. House, Senate will negotiate on China tech bill

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. House and Senate leaders said on Wednesday that lawmakers would negotiate to try to reach final agreement on a bill to boost U.S. technology competitiveness with China and semiconductor manufacturing. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had sought to attach the bill to a...
It’s time to fix the broken Senate confirmation process

Monday marks the 300th day of Joe Biden’s presidency, a pivotal time by which the “transition” is supposed to be in the rearview mirror and an administration can move forward with a full team – or at least the first string – of senior Senate-confirmed appointees on the job. For...
The Small Business Administration says a Trump-era decision to deny Covid loans to Planned Parenthood was an “extraordinary departure” from policy.

The loans had become a political flashpoint on the Hill for Republicans. What's up? A Trump administration preliminary conclusion that state and local Planned Parenthood affiliates were ineligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans — designed to help with the economic effects of the pandemic — was an "extraordinary departure" from administration policy, an “incorrect analysis” and “did not reflect an official policy of the agency,” Small Business Administration head Isabella Guzman told top senators on the Small Business Committee in a Wednesday letter first obtained by POLITICO.
More oil now, less oil later: Biden’s tricky message on energy

President Biden, speaking at a global climate summit three weeks ago, called the planet’s warming a “threat to human existence as we know it,” urging the world’s nations to slash the use of fossil fuels and adding, “Action and solidarity, that’s what’s required.”. But facing soaring energy prices at home,...
Senate confirms Easley as US attorney

The Eastern District of North Carolina has a new chief federal prosecutor after the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed Michael Easley Jr. to the post on Friday. Senators approved all three of President Joe Biden’s nominees for U.S. attorneys in North Carolina — Easley in the state’s Eastern District, Sandra Hairston in the Middle District and Dena King in the Western District.
UM Alum Confirmed to FERC by U.S. Senate

MONTEVALLO – University of Montevallo alum Willie L. Phillips ’00 was confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate to be a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for a term expiring June 30, 2026. Phillips was nominated to FERC by President Joe Biden on Sept. 20. Phillips is...
Senator Mark Warner on U.S. competition with China

Senator Mark Warner sits down to discuss his take on U.S. and China relations. the issue that probably has the most remaining bipartisan consensus right now is recognizing that we are in a an enormous economic technology, God willing not militarily competition with china. And I say at the front end of this is that when we talk about china, I think it's policymakers and business leaders, we ought to make clear our beef is with the Communist Party of china and Xi Jinping's leadership. The chinese people are obviously the chinese diaspora. But we are facing in china a challenge much greater than anything we faced with the Soviets. The Soviets were military threat and kind of a lame ideological threat in china. We have a country that one as chairman of the Intelligence committee is stealing our intellectual property at unprecedented levels. Has taken all of their technology wins and created a Orwellian surveillance state that if it doesn't scare the heck out of you should scare the heck out of you. Um, too often. And I say this respectfully is a former business guy. American. And international businesses have been willing to cut a break. The price of missing the china market was so big that they turned a blind eye to either restrictions put in place by the CCP or um, some of the elector property theft, all that being said, I think. And what kind of woke us up. And I say this as you know, I'm a former telecom guy, um, five G. Wits and wall way was kind of a wake up call, we've been so use in, in our country to virtually every technological innovation. It was not invented here. We at least got to set the rules, procedures, protocols, standards and that was enormous benefit To America in the West 5G was the first time because China has been flooding the zone on these technology standard setting bodies where they were setting the standards and suddenly had a international competitor. And the West, America didn't have a player in that the West, you know, we had a great companies like Ericsson, Samsung Nokia, but they were still not at a price point of of Wall way that woke us up and I am going to get to your answer. The answer then being. But I think at least in the Senate there's this recognition that we are going to have to compete with china a cost a host of technology domains. Because you know, whether the China 2025 document or the China's standards 2035 document, they've laid out their game plan and there is broad bipartisan consensus, It approaches stuff like industrial policy. I was gonna say you're talking industrial policy, we haven't had broad bipartisan consensus on that topic in the past.
Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID […]
Welch to Run for U.S. Senate

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch announced this morning that he is running for U.S. Senate, a seat that U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy said he will retire from at the end of his term in January 2023. Welch called on Vermonters to join him in fighting for a progressive agenda in the Senate.
