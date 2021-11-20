Will The Senate Confirm A Marxist To Oversee The U.S. Currency System?

Senator Mark Warner sits down to discuss his take on U.S. and China relations. the issue that probably has the most remaining bipartisan consensus right now is recognizing that we are in a an enormous economic technology, God willing not militarily competition with china. And I say at the front end of this is that when we talk about china, I think it's policymakers and business leaders, we ought to make clear our beef is with the Communist Party of china and Xi Jinping's leadership. The chinese people are obviously the chinese diaspora. But we are facing in china a challenge much greater than anything we faced with the Soviets. The Soviets were military threat and kind of a lame ideological threat in china. We have a country that one as chairman of the Intelligence committee is stealing our intellectual property at unprecedented levels. Has taken all of their technology wins and created a Orwellian surveillance state that if it doesn't scare the heck out of you should scare the heck out of you. Um, too often. And I say this respectfully is a former business guy. American. And international businesses have been willing to cut a break. The price of missing the china market was so big that they turned a blind eye to either restrictions put in place by the CCP or um, some of the elector property theft, all that being said, I think. And what kind of woke us up. And I say this as you know, I'm a former telecom guy, um, five G. Wits and wall way was kind of a wake up call, we've been so use in, in our country to virtually every technological innovation. It was not invented here. We at least got to set the rules, procedures, protocols, standards and that was enormous benefit To America in the West 5G was the first time because China has been flooding the zone on these technology standard setting bodies where they were setting the standards and suddenly had a international competitor. And the West, America didn't have a player in that the West, you know, we had a great companies like Ericsson, Samsung Nokia, but they were still not at a price point of of Wall way that woke us up and I am going to get to your answer. The answer then being. But I think at least in the Senate there's this recognition that we are going to have to compete with china a cost a host of technology domains. Because you know, whether the China 2025 document or the China's standards 2035 document, they've laid out their game plan and there is broad bipartisan consensus, It approaches stuff like industrial policy. I was gonna say you're talking industrial policy, we haven't had broad bipartisan consensus on that topic in the past.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 10 DAYS AGO