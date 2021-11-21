Basketball Doubleheader at Saint Joseph’s, But Neither One A Win

LOS ANGELES - The No. 24 USC Trojans (4-0) open the Paycom Wooden Legacy tournament on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 25), facing off with Saint Joseph's (2-2) at 6:30 p.m. in Anaheim Arena at the Anaheim Convention Center. The game will air on ESPN2, with Roxy Bernstein and Corey Williams calling the action. The Trojans will face either Georgetown (2-1) or San Diego State (3-1) on Friday depending on the first-round results. USC's 4-0 start matches the opening of the 2019-20 season when it began 5-0. THE 2021-22 TROJANS - The USC Trojans return six of their top eight scorers from the 2020-21 team which went 25-8, finished second in the Pac-12 by percentage points and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Gone are leading scorers Evan Mobley (NBA) and Tahj Eaddy (G-League), but back are forwards Isaiah Mobley, Chevez Goodwin and Max Agbonkpolo and guards Ethan Anderson, Drew Peterson and Isaiah White, almost all logging over 500 minutes of action last season. In all, 11 players return and the Trojans have added transfer guard Boogie Ellis, the AAC Co-Sixth Man of the Year, and three new freshmen, including California Gatorade Player of the Year guard Malik Thomas.

