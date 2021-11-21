ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Basketball Doubleheader at Saint Joseph’s, But Neither One A Win

By phillycollegesports
Philly College Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA, PA. – November 20, 2021. The Saint Joseph’s Hawks put on a double-bill featuring the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The Hawks lost both ends. The men’s team dropped an 87 – 75 game to the Monmouth Hawks. In the women’s game Villanova visited Hawk Hill and took home a...

phillycollegesports.com

Related
ESPN

Hall of Fame men's basketball coach Jim Calhoun retires from D-III Saint Joseph

Jim Calhoun, who led UConn to three national titles, has retired again, this time from Division III Saint Joseph. The 79-year-old Hall of Fame coach, who has struggled with stomach cancer and other ailments, said his health was not a factor in his decision to leave the former women-only school in West Hartford, Connecticut, after spending more than four years helping it establish a men's basketball program.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
usctrojans.com

No. 24 USC Men’s Basketball Opens Wooden Legacy Against Saint Joseph’s On Thanksgiving Day

LOS ANGELES - The No. 24 USC Trojans (4-0) open the Paycom Wooden Legacy tournament on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 25), facing off with Saint Joseph's (2-2) at 6:30 p.m. in Anaheim Arena at the Anaheim Convention Center. The game will air on ESPN2, with Roxy Bernstein and Corey Williams calling the action. The Trojans will face either Georgetown (2-1) or San Diego State (3-1) on Friday depending on the first-round results. USC's 4-0 start matches the opening of the 2019-20 season when it began 5-0. THE 2021-22 TROJANS - The USC Trojans return six of their top eight scorers from the 2020-21 team which went 25-8, finished second in the Pac-12 by percentage points and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Gone are leading scorers Evan Mobley (NBA) and Tahj Eaddy (G-League), but back are forwards Isaiah Mobley, Chevez Goodwin and Max Agbonkpolo and guards Ethan Anderson, Drew Peterson and Isaiah White, almost all logging over 500 minutes of action last season. In all, 11 players return and the Trojans have added transfer guard Boogie Ellis, the AAC Co-Sixth Man of the Year, and three new freshmen, including California Gatorade Player of the Year guard Malik Thomas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
baltimorenews.net

Unbeaten No. 24 USC faces stumbling Saint Joseph's

No. 24 Southern Cal aims to continue its unbeaten start Thursday when it opens the Wooden Legacy tournament against Saint Joseph's in Anaheim, Calif. The Trojans (4-0) are coming off a season-high 98-point performance in a 27-point blowout of Dixie State on Monday. The lopsided win marked USC's first home game since its 89-49 season-opening rout of Cal State Northridge on Nov. 9 and the Trojans' first outing in almost a week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
montanasports.com

Montana Grizzlies open college basketball season with doubleheader victories

MISSOULA — The Montana men's and women's basketball teams opened the 2021-22 college basketball season with victories in a home doubleheader on Tuesday evening at Dahlberg Arena. The women defeated Northwest Nazarene, 84-46, while the men defeated Dickinson State 74-27. Five Lady Griz players scored in double figures led by...
MISSOULA, MT
tsusports.com

Men's Basketball To Face Saint Mary's Tonight On The Road

• The Texas Southern Tigers are back in action against Saint Mary's College Friday night at the University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, Calif. • The Tigers will face off against the Gaels for the second consecutive year and second time in school history. SMC won last year's contest 82-70.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Independent

Big first half carries Mount Union men's basketball team to win at Saint Vincent

LATROBE, PA. — The Mount Union men's basketball team needed little time to end all doubt. A huge first half put the Purple Raiders on course toward a convincing 110-50 win over Saint Vincent on Wednesday night. A 22-2 run in the opening 20 minutes was a quick blow delivered by Mount Union, which improved to 2-0.
SOCCER
Delaware County Daily Times

Obinna’s career day paces Saint Joseph’s

Ejike Obinna had a career day with 16 points and 15 rebounds as Saint Joseph’s rolled over Mount St. Mary’s, 80-60, in men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon. Taylor Funk led the Hawks (2-0) with 18 points. Cameron Brown added 17. USC 76, Temple 71 >> The Owls cut a 23-point...
BASKETBALL
Liberty News

Liberty to Meet Saint Joseph’s in NCAA FH Championship First Round, Friday

BIG EAST champion Liberty will face Atlantic 10 champion Saint Joseph’s in the first round of the NCAA Field Hockey Championship, Friday afternoon. Liberty and Saint Joseph’s will meet on the pitch at 1:30 p.m. at Rutgers’ Bauer Track/Field Hockey Complex in Piscataway, N.J. The Lady Flames enter the weekend with a 17-2 overall record and the nation’s longest current winning streak at 14 games. Liberty, ranked ninth in the final Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll, topped Connecticut 1-0 this past Sunday for its first BIG EAST title in program history and an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
LYNCHBURG, VA
mountathletics.com

Slow Start Plagues Mount St. Mary's in Loss at Saint Joseph's

Philadelphia, Pa. (November 13, 2021)--A sluggish first half proved to be the difference as the Mount St. Mary's men's basketball team lost at Saint Joseph's, 80-60, on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore Dakota Leffew paced the Mount with a career-high 15 points while Malik Jefferson chipped in 12 points and six boards in the loss.
BASKETBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Funk, Obinna lead Saint Joseph's past Mount St Mary's 80-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Funk had 18 points and Ejike Obinna notched a double-double as Saint Joseph’s defeated Mount St. Mary’s 80-60 in nonconference action on Saturday. Cameron Brown added 17 points for the Hawks (2-0), while Obinna chipped in with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Erik Reynolds II scored...
PHILADELPHIA, MO
chatsports.com

St. John’s basketball: Red Storm pound Saint Peter’s in 90-71 win

St. John's, Shaheen Holloway, Aaron Wheeler, Peter, St. John's Red Storm men's basketball, Jersey City. The St. John’s Red Storm couldn’t ask for a better start to the season. After a blowout win in their season opener, the Johnnies took the floor to face Saint Peter’s on Saturday. The Red...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
