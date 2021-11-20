The top 50 largest PPP loans provided to Oakbrook Terrace small businesses in in January
Here are the top 50 largest PPP loans provided to Oakbrook Terrace small businesses in January, according to the US Small Business Administration. The new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors, and/or self-employed individuals...dupagepolicyjournal.com
Comments / 0