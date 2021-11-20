SMU Routed 48-14 By No. 3 Cincinnati

Allen at Idaho Box Score Allen, Texas – The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped a tight battle in Idaho on Friday night 4-2 at Idaho Central Arena. Gavin Gould... Continue on to full article...
Allen, Texas – The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), open a three-game series with the Idaho Steelheads, starting tonight in Boise, Idaho. The Americans won two of three... Continue on to full article...
( CBS Miami ) As the playoff race heats up, the AFC East is starting to look a lot like it has before last season. The New England Patriots lead the division, on the strength of five straight wins.... Continue on to full article...
I want to start with the good news this morning. Coach Martinson, goalie Frank Marotte and forward Dawson Butt have all cleared COVID protocol and are on their way to Idaho. Hopefully they will arrive... Continue on to full article...
( CBS DFW ) It s been a rough month for the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) and Dallas Cowboys (7-3). The Raiders started November atop the AFC West, having overcome a scandal-induced coaching change to win... Continue on to full article...
A more composed, mature person wouldn’t make Wizard of Oz references every time TCU squares off with Kansas, but I’m only a man and not a particularly refined one. I mean, other than Dorothy,... Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0