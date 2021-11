Indiana freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley came in to Bloomington as a four-star dual-threat quarterback who was rated as one of the top 240 players in the country. The plan was to redshirt him, but plans went out the window when veterans Michael Penix and Jack Tuttle went down with injuries and forced IU to burn McCulley’s redshirt. McCulley has now played in six games and has thrown the ball 82 times while running it 64. On Saturday he threw the ball seven times and outside of the Maryland game, he has looked like he has regressed. That has lead to a frustrated Tom Allen.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO