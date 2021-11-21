ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

ETSU takes SoCon title, edges Mercer 38-35

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Riddell threw a 13-yard touchdown to Malik Murray with 1:47 left and No. 8-ranked East Tennessee State beat No. 21 Mercer 38-35 on Saturday to win the Southern Conference title.

Mercer kicker Delvin Folser missed a 42-yard field goal attempt for a chance to tie it as time expired in front of a record crowd of 10,594.

It was the fourth time this season ETSU (10-1, 8-1) rallied to win after trailing in the second half. The Buccaneers built a 21-10 halftime lead before the Bears (7-3, 6-2) scored 18 points in the third quarter.

Quay Holmes ran for 132 yards on 25 carries and in the process broke George Searcy’s single-season rushing record and Brandon Walker’s career rushing mark. Riddell completed 26 of 29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

Fred Payton threw for 375 yards for Mercer with two touchdowns but was intercepted three times.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Willis, Battle lead Minnesota past Jacksonville 55-44

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Payton Willis scored 17 points and Jamison Battle 14 as Minnesota strung together a 12-2 run over six minutes late in the game to defeat Jacksonville 55-44 on Wednesday night. Minnesota (5-0) led by 17 early in the second half before Jacksonville (2-2) cut that to 43-35...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Mercer, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Johnson City, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etsu#College Football#Southern Conference#American Football#Socon#Ap
The Associated Press

Hurley brothers get chance to connect at Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — For once, Dan and Bobby Hurley are together for Thanksgiving — sort of. The brothers are coaching in the Battle 4 Atlantis this week. Dan’s No. 22 UConn has advanced into the winners’ bracket while Bobby’s Arizona State team is playing in the consolation rounds. That ensures they won’t have the Hurley-vs-Hurley matchup both dreaded in this eight-team tournament, and instead can now try to squeeze in a few conversations or maybe a brief get-together while bouncing between the locker room, arena and hotel towers around the Atlantis resort.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Appleby’s buzzer-beater sends No. 23 Florida past Ohio State

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tyree Appleby hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and No. 23 Florida beat Ohio State 71-68 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night. The entire Gators bench stormed on the court for a wild celebration after Appleby’s shot went in. Players were dancing at midcourt awaiting the start of the trophy celebration.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

No. 7 Oklahoma St. will find out Big 12 title game opponent

Things to watch on the final weekend of the regular season in the Big 12 Conference:. No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State. There could be an unprecedented double dose of Bedlam this season. Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1, CFP No. 7) has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game for the the first time. The six-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners (10-1, 7-1, CFP No. 10) will also get in the Dec. 4 game in North Texas with a win over Oklahoma State in the series’ 116th meeting, or a loss by ninth-ranked Baylor to Texas Tech earlier Saturday. The Cowboys and Sooners have never played twice in the same season. Oklahoma has won six in a row in the series since 2014, and 16 of the last 18. Oklahoma State also won in 2011, the year of its only Big 12 championship, and when the league didn’t have a title game. Come Saturday, the Sooners will have been Big 12 champions for 2,192 consecutive days.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Wednesday’s Sports in Brief

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings said defensive end Everson Griffen emerged from his home without incident and was receiving care for his mental health after he called 911 fearing an intruder and spent most of Wednesday refusing to leave while law enforcement and team representatives tried to diffuse the situation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Stafford, Rams determined to rebound from 2 straight losses

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — At least until the past two games, Matthew Stafford had smoothly handled just about every aspect of the enormous adjustment in moving from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams. This week, he faces another new challenge: A Thanksgiving without a football game to...
NFL
The Associated Press

Hornets beat Magic 106-99 for seventh win in eight games

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. came off the bench with 21 points and six rebounds Wednesday night to help the Charlotte Hornets overcome poor shooting in a 106-99 victory over the Orlando Magic. LaMelo Ball had 22 points for the Hornets, who...
NBA
The Associated Press

Chargers’ Staley faces mentor in Broncos’ Fangio on Sunday

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Before Brandon Staley became one of the top young coaches in the NFL, Vic Fangio saw his potential. But not even Fangio, who hired Staley in 2016 to be an outside linebacker coach with the Chicago Bears, could predict his rapid ascension up the ranks. The two meet on opposing sidelines for the first time Sunday when Fangio’s Denver Broncos host Staley’s Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy