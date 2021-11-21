ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

South Carolina State rallies past Norfolk State 31-21

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Corey Fields Jr. threw three touchdown passes to Shaquan Davis, Kendrell Flowers rushed for 172 yards and a score and South Carolina State rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Norfolk State 31-21 on Saturday.

Fields connected with Davis from 14 yards out for the go-ahead score 1:36 into the fourth quarter before hitting Davis again for a 20-yard TD and a 24-14 lead with 9:19 remaining. J.J Davis scored on a 5-yard run to get the Spartans within 24-21 with 5:48 left, but Fields answered with an 11-play drive — capped by Flowers’ 1-yard TD run — that left just 39 seconds on the clock.

Fields completed 21 of 34 passes for 250 yards for the Bulldogs (6-5, 5-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Davis had nine catches for 141 yards.

Carter passed for 240 yards and two scores for Norfolk State (6-5, 2-3). He was also the Spartans leading rusher with 45 yards on 12 carries.

__

