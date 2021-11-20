ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Marchers across France decry violence against women

The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters marched Saturday through Paris and...

www.decaturdaily.com

Shropshire Star

Camilla praises WI campaign to end violence against women

The Duchess of Cornwall has written an article about domestic violence for the WI membership magazine. The Duchess of Cornwall has paid tribute to a campaign by the Women’s Institute (WI) to encourage its members to raise awareness and take action to end violence against women. Camilla, who has been...
CELEBRITIES
wearebreakingnews.com

Thousands Of Protesters Dye France Purple Against Sexist Violence

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of many cities in France the color purple to demand measures against sexist violence in the country and criticize the Government of Emmanuel Macron, whom they have accused of not having taken into account the magnitude of the problem in the country.
PROTESTS
BBC

'Rampant' violence against Sikh women highlighted in report

"Rampant, hidden" violence against women and girls from the Sikh community has been highlighted in a new report. Of the 674 people who responded to the survey, 70% saw themselves as survivors of domestic abuse. Only a third of victims had previously disclosed incidents, the "stark" report by Sikh Women's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Bulletproof: a survivor fights to end violence against women in Russia

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russian student Darya saw her life change forever during an argument with her boyfriend in April last year. Shaig Zeinalov, who was drunk at the time, pulled a gun on her and fired. The shot missed, but she was hit in the eye by a fragment of the bullet that ricocheted from the wall. When she shouted at him to call an ambulance, he refused.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UN News Centre

On International Day, UN chief says ‘violence against women is not inevitable’

In a virtual event to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, commemorated annually on 25 November, UN Women chief Sima Bahous described gender-based violence (GBV) as “a global crisis”. “In all of our own neighbourhoods, there are women and girls living in danger. Around the...
WORLD
caribbeantoday.com

CARICOM Diplomats Condemn Violence Against Women

WASHINGTON, D.C – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Monday called on member states of the Organization of American States (OAS) to do more to deal with the situation of violence against women, noting that “violence and harmful practices against women and girls remain pervasive in every part of the world”. Antigua...
SOCIETY
atlanticcitynews.net

UN raises issue of violence against women, girls in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): The United Nations in Afghanistan called on everyone for concrete actions to end violence against women on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (EVAW). According to UNAMA press advisory statement, it called on everyone for concrete actions to...
UNITED NATIONS
PUBLIC SAFETY

