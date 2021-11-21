ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Vegas 43: Tate vs. Vieira live results and discussion

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us today (Nov. 20) on Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion for at the APEX facility. The headliner...

www.chatsports.com

bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Ketlen Vieira defeats Miesha Tate at UFC Vegas 43

Today’s UFC Vegas 43 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight contest featuring former champ Miesha Tate taking on Ketlen Vieira. Tate (19-8 MMA) ended her four-year hiatus back in July, where she scored a third round TKO victory over Marion Reneau. That served as Miesha’s first win since March of 2016, where she had submitted Holly Holm at UFC 196 to capture the promotions 135lbs title.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 43 full fight video highlights: Ketlen Vieira outstrikes Miesha Tate to win decision

The top of the UFC Vegas 43 billing was where the UFC”s #7 rated bantamweight, Ketlen Vieira, earned the biggest win of her career by picking up a unanimous decision over former 135-pound queen, Miesha Tate. It was a bit of a slow opening round, but things heated up in the second. The fighters began trading punches in the pocket, with both landing clean. Vieira was clearly the harder puncher, but Tate was willing to bite down and exchange, too. Tate even landed a flush front kick at one point. As the fight went on, the power advantage of Ketlen became more and more prevalent. By the end, Tate’s nose was all busted open and she had an eye swollen shut. All in all, it was a pretty fun fight that was pretty scrappy.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Miesha Tate explains why finishing Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43 is so important to her

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Miesha Tate explained why finishing rival Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43 is so important to her. Tate returns to the Octagon on Saturday at UFC Vegas 43 when she takes on Vieira in a five-round headliner. For Tate, this is her second fight back since returning to the sport following a five-year layoff after starting a family. She defeated Marion Reneau in her last outing back in July via third-round TKO, and now she is looking to do the same to Vieira.
UFC
combatpress.com

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate Preview and Predictions

Before taking a break for the Thanksgiving weekend, the UFC will host one more event with a former champion headlining the show at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate this Saturday night. Former bantamweight titleholder Miesha Tate made a successful return to MMA by defeating Marion Reneau by TKO back...
UFC
theScore

Vieira beats Tate by decision in UFC main event

Ketlen Vieira earned the biggest win of her career Saturday, defeating former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) in the UFC Fight Night main event in Las Vegas. Vieira cemented herself as the rightful winner with a big fifth round in which the Brazilian bloodied...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 predictions, late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Tate vs. Vieira

Two elite Bantamweight grapplers in very different positions do battle this Saturday (Nov. 20, 2021) when Miesha Tate attempts to keep her comeback going against Ketlen Vieira, who looks to snap a 1-2 skid. Also on tap inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, are a crossroads match between Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady and what could be absolute fire between Adrian Yanez and Davey Grant.
UFC
ESPN

Best bets for UFC Fight Night: Ketlin Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

There has been lots of price movement for this week's main event. Ketlen Vieira opened as a clear betting favorite, then steady action on Miesha Tate flipped the odds. But only briefly, as Vieira has now resumed the role of favorite, however slightly. Odds could land anywhere come fight night, and it's because this is a tricky fight to predict.
UFC
ufc.com

Significant Stats | UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate

(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and Fight Metric as of November 18, 2021, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise) Key Stats: 30.1% top position percentage (7th all-time among WBW), 13 takedowns landed (6th all-time among WBW), 48.2% takedown accuracy (8th all-time among WBW)
UFC
Bloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs. Tate picks, odds, & analysis

This week’s UFC Vegas 43 card doesn’t necessarily have the feel of a banger, on paper, but it has some solid bookings all up and down. Miesha Tate looks to continue her comeback tour in the main event against Ketlen Vieira. While undefeated welterweight prospect Sean Brady gets a real chance to make a splash in the co-main against Michael Chiesa. Throw some JoJo (Calder)Wood in the mix and a surefire banger between Davey Grant and Adrian Yanez and it just might all shake out to be a pretty fun time.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Vieira pays tribute to ‘great athlete’ Tate, predicts ‘tough fight’ at UFC Vegas 43

Ketlen Vieira is entering the biggest fight of her MMA career later tonight (Sat., Nov. 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian contender takes on former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate in the main event. If Vieira is able to defeat Tate she will position herself for a possible title shot heading into next year.
UFC
chatsports.com

UFC Vegas 43 odds: Miesha Tate tiny underdog to Ketlen Vieira, Brady favored over Chiesa

It’s time for another earlier than usual fight card as UFC Vegas 43 is built as a five-match main card that starts at 6PM ET, with seven sanctioned scraps on the prelims beginning at 3:00 PM ET. The top of the billing is getting the UFC’s former 135-pound champion, Miesha Tate, facing off with the promotion’s current #7 rated bantamweight, Ketlen Vieira. The co-main event of the evening will be between two ranked grapple-savvy welterweights in the #6 Michael Chiesa and the #14 Sean Brady. Bloody Elbow is here to drop the betting lines for these two contests, run through a couple of props, and then provide a graphic of complete UFC Vegas 43 odds located towards the bottom of the page.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Ketlen Vieira: Miesha Tate ‘still the same’ after ‘premature’ retirement, eyes title shot with UFC Vegas 43 win

Ketlen Vieira enters the first main event of her UFC career Saturday night against former 135-pound champion Miesha Tate, and she sees possible title implications on the line. Tate walked away from the sport after losing back-to-back fights to Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington in 2016, but decided to resume her MMA career earlier this year. Vieira can’t compare her opponent’s recent performance to those in the past, but noted that she believes Tate is “still the same Miesha Tate of always.”
UFC
ufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate

We close out the month of November with one more offering from the UFC APEX, with Saturday’s fight card featuring a host of promising talents and competitive matchups, and capped by a bantamweight clash between Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate. Before the former champion makes her second trip into the...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Ketlen Vieira Outpoints Miesha Tate In Five-Round War – UFC Vegas 43 Results (Highlights)

A women’s bantamweight headliner between Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira is taking place now (Saturday, Nov 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43. Vieira’s hands look loose early on. Tate partially lands a body kick. Vieira lands a stinging jab. Her hands look much quicker than the former champion’s so far. Tate with a front kick to the body. Tate is looking for a big right but Vieira is landing more strikes. Tate with a nice body shot. Tate lands a right and blitzes forward as Vieira is clinched against the fence. Tate lands a nice knee as Vieira escapes. Vieira shoots but Tate defends to end the round.
UFC

