Thatched Cottage in quaint Cornwall village up for sale

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2815 Sq. Ft. Custom single-story home on an oversized corner lot with multiple outdoor living spaces in highly desirable gated community within Jacobs Reserve (adjacent to The Woodlands with quick easy access to I-45)! Three car garage plus attached carport, motor court area. Fabulous front and side porches. Spacious lanai in back with TV/ceiling fans has custom vine-covered pergola with string lights, ceiling fan and substantial stone fireplace with hearth. Cobblestone decking surrounds pergola, lush landscaping front and back. Plenty of lawn space in huge private yard with limitless options. Designer finishes throughout home. Hand-scraped wood floors. Plantation Shutters. Granite. Living/Media Rm (or Study) w/French doors. Formal Dining Room. Island Kitchen with 2 bars, stained wood cabinets, granite, SS appliances. Family Room has corner gas log fireplace. Master has sitting window bay, soaking tub, double vanities, walk-in shower. Split bedrooms. Well-maintained, loved, and priced to sell!
