Arcane’s first season came to a close earlier today, and the production team at Riot Games confirmed today the show’s second season is already in development. In the teaser reveal for the show’s second season, the voices of Caitlyn, Jinx, and Vi can be heard, implying the next chapter of the story could follow up on the events of the first nine episodes. Plus, the show’s first season ended on a relatively abrupt cliffhanger, implying any loose ends established in the first season could be tied up in the future.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO