DECEMBER 10 – 12, 2021. Stuart, Fl. Patsy Cline, recognized as one of the greatest vocalists of all time and inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, transcends both the country and pop genres. She’s influenced many major female recording artists like Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, and Linda Ronstadt. Her style and vocal tone have been described as haunting, powerful, and emotional. Now you get a chance to recapture her remarkable magic on the Barn Theatre stage through the sensational, melodic voice of Heather Simsay, a soprano with an extensive professional and musical theater background, with an amazing vocal range, and a dynamic singing style.

STUART, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO