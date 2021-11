It’s almost over…. But in some ways it’s about to begin. Last week of the regular season for everyone in The American except Navy. (Army v. Navy- December 11th) It starts with a couple of good matchups on Black Friday. #4 Cincinnati travels to a place that has been historically a tough spot to play for the Bearcats…. Greenville, North Carolina to take on the Pirates of East Carolina. A win for UC keeps playoff hopes alive. Also and momentarily perhaps more importantly it would give the Bearcats the home field advantage for the upcoming AAC Championship Game against #24 Houston. For ECU this is Senior Day and a lot of their guys undoubtedly are wanting revenge for several tough losses in their careers. A win would also mark a very solid turnaround for what had been a floundering program, it’s been since 2014 ECU has won eight games. (3:30pm ABC)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO