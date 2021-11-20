Thanksgiving Is On, and So Is the Hunt for Ingredients

Lincoln Firefighters’ eighth annual Turkey Drive The Lincoln Firefighters’ eighth annual Turkey Drive is from 2 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Lincoln Fire Station Number 34, 126 Joiner Parkway, Lincoln. The firefighters are collecting frozen turkeys for the Lincoln Salt Mine and the Placer Food Bank for Thanksgiving. Place frozen turkeys in the car trunk or rear and firefighters will pick them up at the drop-off site. For more information, contactl Ron Olson at the Lincoln Fire Department at ron.olson@lincolnca.gov or 916-434-2415. The Salt Mine Food Closet is fully volunteer staffed and offers monthly Pantry Boxes, weekly USDA Emergency Food Assistance and three Fresh Food Giveaways each week as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. The Placer Food Bank is an affiliate of Feeding America and first opened in 1970 as the Community Resources Council. The Placer Food Bank, with hunger-relief and community partners, distributes perishable and non-perishable foods to address the growing need for food assistance, especially with emergency food response and distribution, in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer counties.

LINCOLN, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO