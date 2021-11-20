ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Thanksgiving Is On, and So Is the Hunt for Ingredients

stockxpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBigger Thanksgiving gatherings mean bigger meals—and fuller shopping carts are putting supermarkets to the test, as many of them...

stockxpo.com

Mashed

What Makes 7-Eleven's New Thanksgiving Sandwich So Unique

When you think of convenience stores, 7-Eleven may be the first place that pops into your head. Per Delish, the brand was responsible for making the concept of convenience stores popular in the first place. Today, the brand is still going strong, with its thousands of outlets around the world selling food and beverage options with enough variety to please everyone. From chicken wings to pizza, coffee, sandwiches, fruits, and more, there's a lot on offer.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
marthastewart.com

Three Ways to Pack Thanksgiving Leftovers so Guests Can Take Them Home

Everyone loves Thanksgiving leftovers, but it's usually the host who gets to enjoy them the next day. If you're hosting this year and are in a generous mood, consider planning ahead so that everyone can take some of that delicious Thanksgiving food home with them at the end of the night. It's a great way to keep the warm holiday mood going.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

These 2-Ingredient Biscuits Are So Easy to Make

My achilles heel as a home baker has always been making biscuits from scratch. I either spend too much time rubbing together the butter and flour or don’t chill my ingredients long enough. Both mistakes result in biscuits that aren’t flaky — basically, my worst nightmare. The good news is I’ve finally gotten over this baking hump with a recipe for two-ingredient biscuits that’s tasty and deceptively simple!
RECIPES
pymnts

Shopping Frenzy Expected Thanksgiving Week as People Hunt Deals, Inventory

Shoppers are anticipated to hit stores and apps in full force Thanksgiving week Nov. 22-28 to get a jump on holiday deals and inventory, with overall retail sales forecasted to go up 10% year-on-year (YOY) and 12.2% year-on-two-years (YO2Y). According to the Monday (Nov. 15) Mastercard SpendingPulse report emailed to...
RETAIL
Lifehacker

Use These Three Ingredients to Easily 'Vegan-ize' Your Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

As I’ve mentioned previously, my 2021 Thanksgiving guest list is chockfull vegans, vegetarians, people with dairy allergies, and the lactose intolerant. I am none of those things. I love butter, I love cream, and I love animal fats—but I also love a challenge, so I have been enthusiastically tweaking my recipes to accommodate such dietary restrictions. It’s going very well.
RECIPES
Footwear News

Target Will Close on Thanksgiving For Good

Target’s decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving will become permanent as of this year. The retail giant previously announced that it would remain closed on Thanksgiving this year after doing so last year for the first time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now, the company is implementing a new standard for the holiday moving forward. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees. Other...
RETAIL
vpr.org

Cooking with local Vt. ingredients

Live call-in discussion: This hour, Vermont chefs and local food experts join us to discuss cooking with foraged plants and wild game. They also share ideas for dishes to make with local ingredients, just in time for Thanksgiving. Plus, a conversation with Vermont food writer Rowan Jacobsen about his new book on the global truffle industry.
VERMONT STATE
idahocountyfreepress.com

More than turkey, try these five hunts for Thanksgiving weekend

Sure, everyone knows turkeys get all the limelight on the fourth Thursday of every November. But what about a new tradition this holiday weekend? A tradition that gets you and your loved ones outdoors, a tradition that opens opportunities for hunting, and potentially adds a new dish into the post-Thanksgiving potluck. No matter where you find yourself celebrating your Thanksgiving traditions in Idaho, chances are good there are hunting opportunities to be had close by.
CLEARWATER, ID
kiwaradio.com

Pheasant Hunting On Thanksgiving As Traditional As Pumpkin Pie

Statewide Iowa — For many Iowans, a Thanksgiving Day pheasant hunt is as much a part of the holiday tradition as football, battling over the last turkey leg and an afternoon nap, and this year’s outing may be one of the best. “Everyone has time off and we’re all together...
LIFESTYLE
goldcountrymedia.com

Time to give so others have a nice Thanksgiving

Lincoln Firefighters’ eighth annual Turkey Drive The Lincoln Firefighters’ eighth annual Turkey Drive is from 2 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Lincoln Fire Station Number 34, 126 Joiner Parkway, Lincoln. The firefighters are collecting frozen turkeys for the Lincoln Salt Mine and the Placer Food Bank for Thanksgiving. Place frozen turkeys in the car trunk or rear and firefighters will pick them up at the drop-off site. For more information, contactl Ron Olson at the Lincoln Fire Department at ron.olson@lincolnca.gov or 916-434-2415. The Salt Mine Food Closet is fully volunteer staffed and offers monthly Pantry Boxes, weekly USDA Emergency Food Assistance and three Fresh Food Giveaways each week as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. The Placer Food Bank is an affiliate of Feeding America and first opened in 1970 as the Community Resources Council. The Placer Food Bank, with hunger-relief and community partners, distributes perishable and non-perishable foods to address the growing need for food assistance, especially with emergency food response and distribution, in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer counties.
LINCOLN, CA
nhpbs.org

5 Ingredients Spells Dinner

Sara takes everyone’s favorite tailgating food, buffalo chicken, and turns it into a spicy rice dish – same flavors, but now a complete and healthy meal. Grilling enthusiasts will love her scallop, basil and prosciutto kabob with five ingredients packed with good taste. And you can’t get fancier with the five-ingredient duck breasts with apricot Schezwan pepper sauce.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why This Instagram Thanksgiving Pie Map Was So Controversial

There are people who look forward to Thanksgiving dinner for the turkey, the stuffing, and the mashed potatoes. And then there are people who look forward to the real highlight of the meal: the dessert. If you're like most Americans, the dessert spread includes a pie or two. Maybe it's classic pumpkin, maybe it's apple, maybe it's sweet potato, or maybe it's something else entirely. A recent Instacart survey reported that pumpkin is by far the go-to pie come Thanksgiving Day, which is no surprise (via Boston.com). Sales of the seasonal pie jumped over 300% the week before Thanksgiving, with apple and pecan ranking close behind in popularity.
INTERNET
Intelligencer

Talking Turkey: If Thanksgiving Feast Is Back, So Are the Leftovers

We’ve all learned more than we bargained for about how to celebrate the holidays during uncertain times. Last year, many of us cooked smaller Thanksgiving feasts and celebrated by Zoom. This year, with the proper precautions, we might see more real-life gatherings, and plates full of most — if not all — of the trimmings.
FOOD & DRINKS

