East Forsyth ends Glenn’s season

Glenn's Gerald Hardy, left, eludes a tackler during Friday's playoff game against East Forsyth at Glenn's Marty Stanley Stadium. Michael Lindsay l HPE

KERNERSVILLE -- On a frigid night when both offenses went into the deep freezer for the most part, all the scoring East Forsyth ultimately needed to defeat rival Glenn in their NCHSAA third-round 4A playoff game came in the first 12 seconds.

Que’sean Brown returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown, the Eagles took advantage of a muffed punt return to score with 6:33 to go in the game and defeated the Bobcats 14-0 at jam-packed Marty Stanley Stadium

East, the No. 13 seed in the West, improves to 11-1 and plays at No.1 West-seed Hough on Friday. Glenn, the No. 5 seed, finishes the season 9-3.

Glenn’s best drive of the night came on its opening possession, The Bobcats returned East’s kickoff to the Eagle 35 and got to the Eagle 2 with first-and-goal. From there, they were stuffed on four straight running plays.

That set the tone for the rest of the night,

East recovered a Glenn fumble deep in Bobcat territory late in the first half but couldn;t move and had a field goal blocked at the buzzer.

Glenn drove to the Eagle 12 late in the third quarter, couldn’t move and had a 30-yard field goal attempt fall short. The Bobcats failed to move on its next possession after taking over on downs at the East 37, turning the ball over on a pass into the end zone from the Eagle 32.

East punted after its next drive but Glenn muffed the reception. East took over at the Glenn 38 and scored six plays later on quarterback Jaylen Raynor’s 1-yard keeper in which he spun away from a defender in the backfield with 6:33 left.

That’s when the full home stands began to empty and more fans began to leave when East kept Glenn from threatening on its next possession.

