If you need to get away but you don’t want to travel by train or plane right now, a staycation might be just what the doctor ordered. Bed and breakfasts are some of the best types of lodging for staycations in the NoVA area. They’re cute, they’re quiet, they’re usually in smaller towns a bit further from the hustle and bustle of DC, and a lot of them have rich histories. Check out these local B&Bs for your next getaway.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO