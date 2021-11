ITHACA, N.Y. – In its first road dual of the season, No. 17 Stanford fell to No. 6 Cornell, 30-9, Saturday, at the Friedman Center. Cornell (1-0) won eight of the 10 bouts over the Cardinal (0-2). It was the first dual competition for the Big Red since 2020 when Stanford head coach Rob Koll, who is in his first year at Stanford, was at the helm. Koll spent 28 seasons in Ithaca and is the all-time wins leader at Cornell.

STANFORD, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO