This is a column for Tyler Badie’s scrapbook. Mizzou’s star tailback surely will have one made for the sensational senior season that is nearing its end. It should hold stories from this season that capture the on-field heroics of one of this year’s most dominant SEC players. It should display photos of Badie breaking tackles, scoring touchdowns and, before Saturday’s thrilling 24-23 overtime win against Florida, standing proudly with his parents before a Senior Day celebration kicked off what was likely to be his last college home game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO