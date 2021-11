OMAHA, Neb. -- No. 23 Creighton became the nation's first volleyball team to 25 victories with a convincing 3-0 sweep at Georgetown on Friday, Nov. 12. Scores of CU's 19th sweep of the season were 25-13, 25-15, 25-14. "Bruce Rasmussen texted me after the match to never take a road win for granted and that's what I feel," said Creighton head coachKirsten Bernthal Booth. "We know Georgetown isn't at the top of the league but we also know they've notched some upsets at home and have some good pieces when they come together, so I was pleased to come out with the sweep."

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO