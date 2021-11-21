ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida A&M beats Bethune-Cookman 46-21 in Florida Classic

 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bishop Bonnett ran for 128 yards and a touchdown and Florida A&M beat Bethune-Cookman 46-21 in the Florida Classic on Saturday night for its eighth straight win.

Florida A&M (9-2, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) had 276 yards rushing on 48 carries. Bonnett ran the ball 19 times and Terrell Jennings and Jaylen McCloud combined for 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Rasean McKay was 15-of-23 passing for 175 yards with a 48-yard touchdown throw to Xavier Smith for the Rattlers, who led 43-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Devin Black had three touchdown passes and an interception for Bethune-Cookman (2-9, 2-5). Black threw an 82-yard touchdown pass to Darryl Powell Jr. on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Black finished 10-of-13 passing for 231 yards.

BCU won the previous meeting 31-27 in 2019, but the Rattlers lead the series 50-24-1.

