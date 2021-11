Those who look to aggregates and reviews for Battlefield 2042 might find themselves somewhat overwhelmed by the reviews of the game that is on display over at Steam. Battlefield 2042 is the newest title from EA to carry the profitable franchise forward. This can be seen in the marketing materials associated with the game, where the game is stated to be a return to form for the military shooter that is known for putting its players into combat zones that are open and varied. With specific care taken towards giving players agency for the actions that they take in every play session, and how that influences the destructible environment that the game has put in place.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO